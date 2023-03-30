Kenyon College student Emily Murray went missing in November 2000 after leaving her place of work - a local restaurant/bar close by to her college - after a late-night shift. Murray was reported missing after failing to return to her dormitory.

One of Murray's co-workers, Gregory McKnight, was arrested after her car was found in his driveway. The discovery triggered a search of his property, where authorities found the 20-year-old's decomposing body wrapped in a rug. She was reportedly shot to death. Authorities also found human bones buried on his property, which linked him to an unrelated murder.

This week's episode of Murder in the Heartland on ID will revisit the decades-old case of Emily Murray. The episode, titled Last Shift at Pirate's Cove, airs on the channel on Wednesday, March 29, at 9:00 pm ET, whose synopsis states:

"College junior Emily Murray, a popular religious studies major, goes missing late one night after quitting her job at a local bar; a month later, someone finds her body in a remote trailer, leading police to another gruesome discovery."

Kenyon College junior Emily Murray went missing on her last working night at Pirate’s Cove

Born in February 1980, Emily Murray was a native of Sleepy Hollow, New York, but spent most of her life in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she completed her schooling. She later studied for a semester in Oxford, England, and even traveled to Italy, New Zealand, and Japan.

By November 2000, she was a junior at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, majoring in philosophy and working as a part-time server at Pirate’s Cove, a restaurant/bar not far from her Kenyon College campus and her dormitory. It was on November 3 that she was expected to attend a party, which she failed to show up at, triggering a missing person's investigation. Reports state that she never returned from her late-night shift at the Pirate’s Cove. Moreover, her car was missing from its usual on-capus parking spot.

Authorities then learned that Murray quit her job on November 2 and spent her last evening at her workplace, where many friends stopped by the restaurant to celebrate her last night at work. The restaurant’s employee time card showed she finished work at 3:07 am and was last seen alive by bartender Nathan Justice, looking for her keys shortly before 3:30 in the early morning hours.

Once her parents were altered, they initiated an unsuccessful search. The only thing found was her wallet inside her drom room, which contained her Ohio and New York driver’s licenses, credit cards, and bank card.

Emily Murray's body and other human bones were found at her co-worker Gregory McKnight's trailer home

Convicted murderer on death row, Gregory McKnight (Image via Wikipedia)

One of Emily Murray's co-workers, Gregory McKnight, later became a person of interest after authorities learned that he had a criminal background and was once convicted of murder as a juvenile.

When questioned about the matter, McKnight claimed that he left work sometime around 2:59 am on November 3 and nobody saw him leave with Murray. However, bartender Nathan Justice alleged that McKnight told him that shortly after the 20-year-old's disappearance, he said that she was "probably dead." More than a month after Emily Murray went missing, investigators went to Gregory McKnight's trailer for an unrelated indictment, where they found the former abandoned Subaru Outback a few not far from the trailer.

After searching hi trailer home, they found bloodstains on the carpet near the front door and a bloody trail down the hallway where they finally discovered the 20-year-old's body wrapped in a rug in one of the bedrooms. They also found five spent .357 shell casings inside a drawer, seven 9-millimeter bullets inside another drawer, and a roll of bloodstained duct tape.

Additionally, authorities found human bones and other incriminating evidence on the property, which were linked to a previous case of 20-year-old Greg Julius, who went missing in May of that year from Chillicothe, Ohio. Gregory McKnight was convicted of murder and other related charges in connection with both the killings and was sentenced to death.

ID's Murder in the Heartland will shed further light on Emily Murray's case this Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes