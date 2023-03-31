Murder Mystery 2 ending explained: Who was the inside man on the job?

Murder Mystery 2 premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2023, bringing back the fan-favorite pairing of Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler as Audrey and Nick, the couple who managed to solve a murder mystery in the original 2019 film. It turned out that they had persuaded this life of detective work since then and not to great success.

This sequel pits them once again at a weekend getaway surrounded by eccentric guests and a big mystery, this time the kidnapping of Maharajah. The premise was more filled with firepower, had bigger strokes of luck and moments of escape, and also took viewers across the chaotic streets of Paris.

After all the chaos that led to Audrey and Nick getting their hands on the ransom money, the finale took place at the Eiffel Tower itself. As expected, the final moments were filled with drama and some larger-than-life Hollywood action. The film also left a cliffhanger for a possible sequel to the second Murder Mystery.

Murder Mystery 2 ending explained: The fight at the top of the world

The final sequence of Murder Mystery 2 saw Nick and Audrey arrive at the Eiffel Tower restaurant along with all those alive till then. This included Inspector Delacroix, Claudette, Saira, Francisco, and Vik's bodyguard Colonel Ulenga.

After stating enough reasons and enough deductions, Nick claimed that the kidnapper was someone with a keen understanding of various things, including bombs, detonators, and deep fakes. Soon, Vik turned up in the elevator with a bomb strapped to him. The kidnappers demanded they send the money up in the elevator or face the consequence.

Nick deduced that the bomb was a fake warning and the kidnapper would not jeopardize the target as he wanted the money. As Nick guessed, it turned out that Miller was the kidnapper. He had faked his death to take himself off the suspect's list.

Soon, a fight ensued at the top of the Eiffel Tower, with Miller and his men on a Helicopter fighting a charged Nick, Francisco, and still-charming-somehow Audrey. Though it initially seemed that Miller had the upper hand, a big scuffle later, he was thrown off by Audrey and Nick into the blades of his men's helicopter, leading them to crash into the Sienna as well.

It seemed that the mystery had concluded, but Audrey and Nick had previously deduced that someone from the inside circle had planned this kidnapping with Miller. Audrey noticed that Saira had something red on her hand. The latter said that it was the smudged Henna.

With her long experience as a hair-dresser, Audrey immediately caught the lie, revealing that Henna dyes very quickly and does not smudge. She also recalled not seeing Saira just before the kidnapping.

Understanding her game was over, Saira tried to shoot Vik again, but the Colonel dived in to take the bullet again. Saira had done this because she was jealous that her parents gave everything to her playboy brother instead of her.

With this, the murder mystery came to a close for a second time. The Maharajah awarded Nick and Audrey with sufficient money, sealed in a bag made of Dinosaur skin.

The ending of Murder Mystery 2, however, saw another twist as the pilot driving Nick and Audrey's chopper suddenly held them at gunpoint and demanded the money. After taking the bag, he jumped off, leaving Audrey and Nick to die.

Murder Mystery 2 ended here, leaving a lot of questions about what would happen next. If a third part of the film comes out, it may address this.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

