Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details

Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film is a sequel to the 2019 comedy flick, Murder Mystery, and will focus on the lead couple Nick and Audrey going on a European vacation to spice up their marriage and rediscover each other again.

However, their lives take a shocking turn after they get framed for murder.

The film stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles, along with many others in key supporting characters. The movie is directed by Jeremy Garelick, with the screenplay penned by James Vanderbilt.

Murder Mystery 2 will continue to focus on Nick and Audrey's hilarious (mis)adventures

Netflix put out the official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 on January 30, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous hilarious and shocking events set to unfold in the comedy movie.

The trailer opens with a gorgeous shot of the beautiful Eiffel Tower, following which the two lead characters are introduced as they crash their van into a restaurant. It then goes on to briefly depict several important moments from the film, but does not give away any major spoilers.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also revealed the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a quirky mystery comedy flick that continues to explore the (mis)adventures of Nick and Audrey. The first film received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. It also garnered significant viewership on Netflix.

A quick look at Murder Mystery 2 cast

Adam Sandler reprises the lead role of Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. He's a police officer who travels to Europe with his wife to rejuvenate their marriage. Sandler looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying his character with absolute ease whilst also giving a glimpse of his unique charm and sense of humor.

His other acting credits include Uncut Gems, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Punch Drunk Love, to name a few.

Starring alongside Sandler in another important role is iconic actress Jennifer Aniston, who portrays Nick's wife Audrey. Aniston and Sandler's chemistry is one of the defining elements of the movie.

Jennifer Aniston is best known for Friends, Marley & Me, Cake, and many more. Other crucial supporting cast members include actors like Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mélanie Laurent, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes