Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Where Is Alicia DeBolt’s Murderer Adam Longoria Now?

Adam Longoria, the 36-year-old killer of freshman at Great Bend High School, Alicia DeBolt, had been arrested for the capital murder of the cheerleader along with additional charges of criminal sodomy and attempted r*pe. Longoria had been persuading the teenager ever since the two met at a party in July 2010.

Longoria picked up DeBolt on August 21, 2010, and she was never seen again. Her remains were discovered at the Venture Corporation plant three days later. Adam Longoria, the employee at the said asphalt company, was tied to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. He remains incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas, as per prison records.

The synopsis reads,

"Teen Alicia DeBolt goes missing shortly after making the cheer squad; police question members of the football team and fellow cheerleaders, but the truth behind this mystery is more sinister than anyone in her small Kansas town could have imagined."

The episode aired on February 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Why was Adam Longoria arrested? Details explored

Alicia DeBolt, the 14-year-old freshman from Great Bend High School, had left her home around 11 p.m. on August 21, 2010. She was allegedly on her way to a party with her 19-year-old male friend. However, she was reported missing the next day by her parents and an extensive manhunt by the Great Bend Police Department resulted in the discovery of her remains at the Venture Corporation plants five miles outside Great Bend, per CBS News.

Alicia DeBolt’s body had been burnt with gasoline and her remains were charred beyond recognition or identification. The body also had traces of duct tape on the ankles and face. The investigation into DeBolt's murder led the authorities to the 36-year-old Adam Longoria - a man DeBolt had met at a party in July 2010. Ever since Longoria had persuaded Alicia through the hundreds of text messages exchanged between them.

The investigators found out that Adam Longoria had picked DeBolt up from her 910 Stone St. residence the night she went missing from the text messages. Longoria's then-girlfriend added her account of smelling gasoline on him and her car which he had borrowed on August 21. Furthermore, the investigators found gasoline on his shoes and surveillance footage of him buying gas worth $1.32 at a gas station the same night.

More witnesses claimed that Adam Longoria asked them to lie about his whereabouts the night of the murder. Additionally, the forensic reports found Longoria's semen mixed with DeBolt's DNA in the vehicle, per CBS News. Longoria had tried to flee Great Bend with a stolen SUV from his place of employment, Venture Corporation, shortly after his home was searched. He was apprehended and charged with the capital murder of Alicia DeBot.

Where Is Alicia DeBolt’s Murderer Adam Longoria now?

Alicia DeBolt’s Murderer Adam Longoria was arrested and found guilty of capital murder on April 6, 2012. A state-wide alert had been issued for Longoria and he was caught by the Kansas Highway Patrol driving a 2002 white Ford Explorer stolen from Venture Corporation.

Per the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Adam Longoria had served time for nine charges including forgery, burglary, credit card abuse, escape from prison, and evading arrest since 1991. He was released on May 25 after he had served time for aggravated robbery.

During his April 2012 hearing, Adam Longoria was found guilty of criminal sodomy, aggravated criminal sodomy or attempted r*pe, burglary, and theft charges. He was sentenced to a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole along with an additional 17 months on a burglary charge and seven months for stealing a vehicle, per the Great Bend Tribune.

Per prison records, he remains incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas.

