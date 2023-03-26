Murdoch Mysteries season 16 episode 22 release date, time, plot, and more details

Murdoch Mysteries has been around for more than a decade. It first aired on January 20, 2008, and is still going strong after all these years. It originated in Canada and is set in 19th-century Toronto.

Season 16 episode 22 of the hit series will be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET on CBC. The season will soon come to an end with the finale set to air on April 10, 2023.

Murdoch Mysteries stars Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, Thomas Craig as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Hélène Joy as Dr. Julia Ogden, and Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree. Several other popular actors also appear in guest/recurring roles.

Murdoch Mysteries season 16 episode 22 has been titled Scents and Sensibility

In season 16 episode 22 of Murdoch Mysteries, Detective William Murdoch will come face-to-face with the tragic death of a bride on her wedding day. After Murdoch fails to locate the murder weapon, he discovers that she was poisoned to death. Moreover, he believes that the poison came from her own perfume.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a bride mysteriously collapses and dies before her wedding, Murdoch suspects she was poisoned by her perfume."

The episode was collectively written by Maureen Jennings, Cal Coons, Alexandra Zarowny, and R.B. Carney.

What happened in the previous episode of the show?

Season 16 episode 22 was titled Murder in F Major. It was directed by Gary Harvey and written by Noelle Girard. In this episode, viewers saw the Toronto Music Hall hiring a brand new symphony for their guests. But the director was shockingly murdered after the hiring was complete. Detective Murdoch was then asked to take a look at the case. He thought that it was the work of a jealous musician.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"When the director of Toronto's new symphony is murdered, Murdoch suspects jealous musicians are responsible."

What is Murdoch Mysteries about?

Developed by R.B. Carney, Cal Coons, and Alexandra Zarowny, the show follows William Murdoch, a police detective operating in Toronto, Ontario, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The show is based on characters from the Detective Murdoch novels by Maureen Jennings. The show was called, The Artful Detective, on the Ovation cable TV network in the United States, until season 12.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Set in Toronto at the dawn of the 20th century, Murdoch Mysteries is a one-hour drama series that explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a methodical and dashing detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city's most gruesome murders."

It further states:

"Murdoch’s circle of associates includes Constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Hatching, Matching and Dispatching), Murdoch’s eager and often naïve right-hand man; Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig, Coronation Street), Murdoch’s skeptical yet reluctantly supportive boss; and the love of his life, pathologist-turned-psychiatrist Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy, Durham County), a staunch ally who shares the detective’s fascination with forensic science and innovative ideas. All are valuable allies who help Murdoch solve his varied cases and traverse the many stratums of Victorian-turned-Edwardian society."

Executive producers of the show include Scott Garvie, Noel Hedges, Cal Coons, and Christina Jennings.

Season 16 episode 22 of Murdoch Mysteries will be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET on CBC.

