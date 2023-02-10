Murdoch Mysteries season 16 on Ovation: Release date, air time, cast, and more details revealed

Murdoch Mysteries season 16 is set to be released on Ovation on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7 pm ET. The series centers around Detective William Murdoch, who solves several complicated mysteries during the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The show stars Yannick Bisson in the lead role and various others playing important supporting roles. The series has received critical acclaim and enjoys significant viewership.

Murdoch Mysteries on Ovation will be a thrilling watch

Murdoch Mysteries season 16 official trailer offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment. The trailer does not reveal many significant plot points that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. It shows the numerous complicated scenarios that Detective Murdoch frequently gets into.

The trailer maintains the series' quirky and dramatic tone that fans of the earlier seasons would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Ovation's official YouTube channel briefly described the numerous key events that will unfold in the latest season.

Here's an excerpt from the synopsis:

''Season sixteen of Murdoch Mysteries begins with Detective Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) settling into life with baby Susannah. His innovative time-saving devices are entertaining the infant and have freed up time prompting Ogden to return to her women’s clinic.''

It further mentions:

''But domestic calm and bliss is far from the reality for Murdoch’s associates. Constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) has left his betrothed, Effie Newsome (Clare McConnell), at the altar. Brokenhearted, he endures the confoundment of Murdoch and Ogden and the wrath of Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig).''

The description also states:

''Constable Henry Higgins-Newsome (Lachlan Murdoch) presumes he got cold feet and used the curse as an excuse. But then he suspects Crabtree’s aunt might have ulterior motives and enlists Effie and Louise Cherry (Bea Santos) to find out more.''

With several exciting plot points to be covered this season, it'll be fascinating to see how the story pans out in the upcoming season.

A quick look at Murdoch Mysteries cast

The mystery series stars Yannick Bisson in the lead role as Detective William Murdoch. Murdoch is a deeply complicated and fascinating character. Set during the late 19th century, the story delves deep into Murdoch's unconventional methods (for its time) of investigation, including fingerprinting, surveillance, and more.

Bisson brilliantly captures his character's eccentricities and idiosyncracies with stunning ease while also ensuring not to make his character look like a caricature. His performance in the show has been one of its major highlights.

Apart from Murdoch Mysteries, Yannick Bisson is widely known for his performances in numerous other famous and acclaimed TV shows and films like Anything for Jackson, Another WolfCop, and Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, to name a few.

Starring alongside Yannick Bisson in other key supporting roles are Hélène Joy, Jonny Harris, Thomas Craig, and Lachlan Murdoch, among others. Season 16 guest stars include Siobhan McSweeney, Christopher Heyerdahl, Sean Cullen, Peter Keleghan, and Peter Stebbings.

Don't forget to watch Murdoch Mysteries season 16 on Ovation on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

