Lifetime's new holiday film, Baking All the Way, will arrive on the network on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The movie tells the fascinating story of a pastry chef who travels to a gorgeous small town to learn the recipe for gingerbread. There, she meets a charismatic bakery owner. As per Lifetime, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Julia Wilson, an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson, the bakery’s charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.''

The film stars Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson in the lead roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. Baking All the Way is directed by Yannick Bisson and written by Courtney McAllister.

Lifetime's Baking All the Way cast: Cory Lee and others will deliver a delicious watch

1) Cory Lee as Julia Wilson

Cory Lee stars as the protagonist, Julia Wilson, in Baking All the Way. Wilson is a talented pastry chef who visits a small town to learn the recipe for gingerbread. The trailer for the film shows Lee in fine form, capturing her character's vibrant and enthusiastic personality with absolute ease.

Apart from Baking All the Way, Cory Lee is known for her appearances in My Grown-Up Christmas List, My Father's Other Family, The Wedding Ring, and Christmas à la Carte, to name a few.

2) Yannick Bisson as Kris Thompson

Actor Yanick Bisson plays the character of Kris Thompson in the new Lifetime holiday film. Thompson possesses the recipe for the gingerbread, but he seems reluctant about sharing it with Wilson. Bisson looks impressive in the film's trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with Cory Lee.

Viewers can expect a memorable performance from him. His other notable acting credits include A Perfect Plan, Home for the Holidays, Anything for Jackson, and many more.

3) Vas Saranga as AJ

Actor Vas Saranga plays the role of AJ in Baking All the Way. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. He has previously starred in Firestarter, The Clue to Love, and Home for Harvest, to name a few.

Apart from Cory Lee, Yannick Bisson, and Vas Saranga, the movie stars many others in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Darrin Maharaj as Chip

Jayne Eastwood as Irene

Colin Mochrie as Mr. Weaver

Maria Syrgiannis as Delphine

Debra McGrath as Vicky Weaver

The film's trailer shows the lead character Julie Wilson traveling to a new town to learn the recipe for a special kind of gingerbread. She makes this visit to feature the recipe in her new cookbook.

However, things do not seem as simple as she'd thought, as the baker doesn't seem enthusiastic about sharing his recipe. Overall, the trailer maintains the charm of a classic Lifetime flick, and viewers can look forward to a funny and lighthearted holiday movie full of likable characters.

Don't forget to catch Baking All the Way on Lifetime on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

