My Grown-Up Christmas List full cast list: Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, My Grown-Up Christmas List, will premiere on the network on Friday, July 9, 2022. The film tells the love story of a journalist and a military man, who meet every year during Christmas.

It stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry in the lead roles. Read on to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Hallmark's My Grown-Up Christmas List full cast: Kayla Wallace and others in pivotal roles

1) Kayla Wallace as Taylor Nichols

Kayla Wallace stars in the lead role as Taylor Nichols, who meets a young military man named Luke Malone. The promising young Canadian actress is known for her work in The Good Doctor, The Magicians, and Heatwave.

As a child, Kayla was interested in music and acting and performed in several plays. The actress looked impressive in the preview of the upcoming film and viewers can expect a memorable performance from her.

2) Kevin McGarry as Luke Malone

Kevin McGarry portrays the role of Luke Malone, the army man Taylor meets and spends time with during Christmas every year.

The 37-year-old got into acting in high school after he accidentally entered a theater class. Over the years, he's starred in quite a few films and series like Open Heart, Saw: The Final Chapter, When Calls the Heart, and When Hope Calls.

3) Lindsay Merrithew as Charlie Malone

Lindsay Merrithew (Photo by Matthew Plexman/via IMDb)

Lindsay Merrithew plays the role of Charlie Malone in My Grown-Up Christmas List. The 58-year-old has been a part of films like Claws of the Red Dragon, Business Ethics, and Fenced Out.

Other than these actors, the film also stars several other actors in pivotal roles and they include:

Susan Hamann as Peggy Malone

James M. Jenkinson as Grandpa Frank

Cory Lee as Bonnie Curtis

Colton Royce as Captain Adam Kerney

Tonjha Richardson as Barb Barrett

John Koensgen as Colonel Clay Murphy

Andrew Ball as Nathan

Janet Rice as Annie Grantham

The film is directed by Andrew Cymek from a script penned by Bryar Freed and Shawn Riopelle. Cymek is a noted filmmaker who's known for his work on The Baby Stealer, Country Crush, and Night Cries.

My Grown-Up Christmas List plot and what to expect

My Grown-Up Christmas List tells a unique tale of two people who begin to develop a special bond after spending Christmas with each other every year.

The official synopsis of the film on Hallmark reads:

''Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.''

On June 21, 2022, Hallmark dropped a preview of My Grown-Up Christmas List, which offers a glimpse of the charming love story. It beautifully depicts the two lead characters' longing and excitement as they meet for Christmas every year. The two lead performers share great onscreen chemistry.

Viewers can expect a lighthearted love story filled with charming, intimate moments that'll surely put a smile on your face.

Don't miss My Grown-Up Christmas List on Hallmark on July 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far