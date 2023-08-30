My Adventures with Superman episode 10: Exact release date, time, where to watch, and more

My Adventures with Superman episode 10 is ready to drop on September 1, 2023, on Adult Swim. The promo for the same is out and the surprising twists continue, with the newly-defined superhero not being given any respite from troubles. My Adventures with Superman episode 10 is the final episode of season 1.

The plot line of the show follows Clark Kent as he realizes his true potential and discovers his origins. It also has Lois Lane, Kent's romantic interest, and Jimmy Olsen, his buddy, to accompany him in all his adventures.

As has been the trend in all the episodes of the show, My Adventures with Superman episode 10 may also leave fans on tenterhooks, demanding the second season of the series soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episodes 8 and 9.

When and where to watch My Adventures with Superman episode 10?

Lois Lane discovers the reality of Superman (Image via Adult Swim)

My Adventures with Superman episode 10 is titled Hearts of the Fathers. It will be released on both Max and Adult Swim. While Adult Swim will release it on the official release date of August 31 (Pacific Time)/ September 1(Eastern Time), Max will air it a day later, on September 2, 2023. Viewers who are trying to catch the show on Max must apply for a subscription to the channel.

The show will air on Adult Swim at different times, as per the zones of the viewers. Some of the zone timings are:

9 pm Pacific Time (Thursday, August 31)

12 am Eastern Standard Time

5 am British Summer Time

6 am Central European Summer Time

9:30 am Indian Standard Time

2 pm Australian Eastern Time

What is likely to happen in My Adventures with Superman episode 10?

The promo shows Clark surprised at a ball-like thing he is holding which projects a holographic image of him in action. Clark cannot believe seeing himself indulging in these actions. While he is horrified at this, the ball opens to reveal a green crystal, which seems like Kryptonite.

It affects Clark and he has green veins running all over his body as he falls down. Lois and Jimmy panic as Clark seems to slip into unconsciousness.

The synopsis for My Adventures with Superman episode 10 reads:

“It’s Thanksgiving, and Clark, Lois, and Jimmy are heading to the Kent farm to celebrate – but the holiday turns into a fight for survival as Task Force X, family, and Kryptonite collide.”

How the freshly-crowned superhero handles the upcoming dangers and challenges remains to be seen. While it is the season finale, My Adventures with Superman episode 10 may leave some loose threads to keep the option for a season 2 open.

The story so far: A summary of what has happened before My Adventures with Superman episode 10?

Episodes 8 and 9 were part of a two-part story arc named Zero Day – Part 1 and Part 2. In this part of the series, Clark had developed super hearing which led him to run around helping whoever he heard a plea from, resulting in a weakened and sleep-deprived Superman.

Mist tricked the weakened Superman into a trap so that Ivo managed to knock him out. While Ivo planned to kill Clark, The General stopped him as he wanted to interrogate the superhero. As the team kidnapped the Kryptonian, Lois and Jimmy arrived at the scene to see him being taken away. Mist regretted his move.

Episode 9 showed the events of Zero Day in flashbacks. While The General interrogated Superman on the same, Ivo freed Superman by mistake when he attacked him. On learning that Ivo was soaking up the energy from power grids, Lois and Jimmy convinced Metropolis citizens to turn off the city’s power supply. This weakened Ivo and Superman used his X-ray vision to defeat the miscreant.

At the end of episode 9, Clark and Lois declared their love, Jimmy found File X, and Waller demoted The General, tasking him with killing Superman using Ivo’s Omega Cannon.

As per the promo, more confusion and dangers are lurking around the Kryptonian hero. Watch out for My Adventures with Superman episode 10, to stream on Adult Swim on August 31/September 1 and on Max the following day.