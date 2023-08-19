My Adventures with Superman episode 9: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

My Adventures with Superman episode 9 promo is out, and the trend of surprising twists seems to continue in the upcoming episode. Episode 9 is the second part of the two-part story arc, with episode 8 being the first. The storyline of the first part has likely left viewers on tenterhooks, and My Adventures with Superman episode 9 will carry on from where it ended. Episode 9 promises epic actions with a dark plot and high stakes, as in the previous part.

The penultimate My Adventures with Superman episode 9 is releasing on August 25, 2023. The hit animated show on Adult Swim has captured eyeballs since it follows the coming-of-age story of a young alien boy, Clark Kent, as he builds his identity as Superman. It also exploits the relationship between Clark, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen in more friendly terms. The dilemmas that the Kryptonian superhero faces are more relatable in the show making the trio an adorable team.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers for episodes 8 and 9.

Where and when to watch My Adventures with Superman episode 9?

My Adventures with Superman episode 9 is titled Zero Day: Part Two, a continuation of episode 8. Episodes 8 and 9 were planned as a two-part story arc.

Part one of the story arc introduced Vicki Vale, Lois' idol, to the story. However, he makes Lois question her loyalty to the alien hero. On the other hand, Superman is trying to adjust to his newly discovered power of super hearing while hunting down Task Force X.

In the story of episode 9, Clark learns to use his super hearing and unearths more about his origins. While he has to deal with The General of Task Force X, Lois and Jimmy try to prevent Dr. Ivo from wreaking havoc in Metropolis.

My Adventures with Superman episode 9 will feature on Adult Swim and Max. While viewers will catch the show on Adult Swim on August 25, at the stipulated time of their viewership zones, Max viewers get to stream it the next day, on August 26. There are three types of Max subscriptions – with ads, without ads, and Ultimate Ad-free. The release time on Adult Swim in some of the time zones is as follows:

09:00 PM Pacific Time (Thursday, August 24)

12:00 AM Eastern Time

05:00 AM British Summer Time

06:00 AM Central European Summer Time

09:30 AM Indian Standard Time

02:00 PM Australian Eastern Time

What new take has occurred in the plot before My Adventures with Superman episode 9?

The show gives a glimpse of the young Clark Kent developing into a superhero before James Gunn’s movie about the making of Superman. The previous episodes introduced many new concepts in the animated series.

The environment of Metropolis has changed, and Superman learns of the multiverse and variants of himself and all other characters. Moreover, a variant of Mister Mxyzptlk with a new look tricked Superman into helping him. The multiverse also opened up a “Council of Loises,” which made Lois Lane doubt her abilities.

Surprisingly, one of the Loises from Earth-24 seemed to wear a costume similar to Sora from Kingdom Hearts. The Sora attire and the concept of multiverse together hint at a crossover of the franchises.

With an amazing star cast and animations, watch out for My Adventures with Superman episode 9 on August 25 on Adult Swim and Max on August 26.