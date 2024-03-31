"My beloved first wife": Tim Matheson mourns the death of Jennifer Leak aged 76

Tim Matheson, the American actor and director, recently paid tribute to his late ex-wife and former Yours, Mine, and Ours costar, Jennifer Leak. She passed away on March 18, 2024, at her home in Jupiter, Florida, at the age of 76.

On March 27, 2024, Matheson took to Instagram and Facebook to share a heartfelt message to the actress. He wrote,

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak's passing. She wasn't just my screen sister in Yours, Mine and Ours, but also my beloved first wife. Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented."

Leak had been battling a rare disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, for the past seven years.

Tim Matheson remembers ex-wife Jennifer Leak after her death at age 76

Tim Matheson, born on December 31, 1947, in Glendale, California, United States, began his acting career at the age of 13. He is best known for playing the title character in the animated Jonny Quest TV series, Eric "Otter" Stratton in the film Animal House, and the recurring role of Vice President John Hoynes in the 2000s NBC drama The West Wing.

On March 27, 2024, Tim Matheson spoke about his late first wife, Jennifer Leak, on his social media accounts. He spoke about their past relationship and then added,

"My deepest condolences go out to her husband of 47 years, James D'Auria, and their multitude of friends."

The actor and Jennifer Leak tied the knot in 1968 but later divorced in 1971. Following his separation, Tim Matheson married Megan Murphy Matheson from 1985 until 2010. Presently, he is with his wife, Elizabeth Marighetto, whom he married in 2018.

Jennifer Leak is survived by her husband, James D'Auria, and brother, Kenneth Leak. James spoke about the late actress in an obituary posted in The East Hampton Star. He said,

"She was a shy and private person, never desiring to be the center of attention or having the need for an audience. She saved those feelings and exhibited them only when on camera, and then she became electric."

Exploring Jennifer Leak's career and personal life

Jennifer Leak, also known as Leak D'Auria, was born on September 28, 1947, in Montreal, Canada. In 1966, she began her acting career in the Mike Nichols-directed TV series Wojeck. The actress set her sights on stardom by moving to Los Angeles and landing her first film role as Lucille Ball’s daughter in the 1968 production of Yours, Mine and Ours.

Expand Tweet

The role helped her gain popularity in show business while starring with Tim Matheson. She went on to act in several famous series including, Hawaii Five-0, Nero Wolfe, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Leak was also part of the cast on the NBC daytime soap Bright Promise. James told the outlet that it "became her favorite medium and what she loved performing in most." She worked as a cast member on The Young and the Restless as Gwen Sherman for three years. Jennifer also had a recurring role on Another World as Olive Randolph for another three years.

After Jennifer was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, she began participating in clinical research programs at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. According to the obituary, her brain tissue will be donated to the Mayo Clinic for continued research.