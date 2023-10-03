Who was Jake Abraham? All about the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor who died aged 56

Liverpool-born actor Jake Abraham passed away at the age of 56 on September 30, 2023, and his publicist revealed the news of his death to the media. The actor revealed in July 2023 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving palliative care. Abraham was born in 1967, in Liverpool, England.

He was best known for his role as Jake in the gangster film, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998 directed by Guy Ritchie. Abraham regularly appeared in the productions at the Royal Court in Liverpool and most recently starred in The Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime until January this year.

Details about Jake Abraham's life

As mentioned earlier, Jake Abraham was born in 1967 to Mark Abraham and Lisa Abraham in Toxteth, Liverpool, Lancashire, England. He spent his early life in Kensington, part of Toxteth city. His father was a real estate developer and his mother is a philanthropist, as per BBC.

Jake began performing at the Everyman Youth Theatre in the 1980s and spent four decades acting on stage and screen. He played the role of Dean in a gangster film written and directed by Guy Ritchie in 1998. Dean was one of two incompetent thieves who were sent to steal a pair of antique shotguns.

He had also appeared in many movies and TV shows including, The 51st State, London Boulevard, The Parole Officer, Spike Island, American Cousins, and The Governor, according to The Guardian. Jake Abraham appeared in productions at the Royal Court in Liverpool and most recently in The Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in January 2023.

After Jake's death, the executive director of Royal Court Theatre, Kevin Fearon revealed that he was due to appear in the cast. Fearon added that they would dedicate the show to Abraham and called his death a great loss to his family and "to the city."

Jake Abraham was receiving palliative care following his prostate cancer diagnosis

The actor's publicist revealed the news to media outlets on Monday and confirmed that Jake Abraham had passed away at his home on Saturday. His publicist added that the actor was with his family and loved ones at the time of his death.

"A beautiful, funny, compassionate human being, he will be dearly missed," the publicist told the media.

As mentioned earlier, Jake revealed his diagnosis in July and said he was receiving palliative care. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Palliative care is specialized medical care that focuses on providing relief from pain and other symptoms of a serious illness."

In an interview with Liverpool Echo actor talked about his diagnosis saying he went to visit his doctor in February. Jake Abraham said he had been feeling unwell for quite some time. He said that he got a prostate-specific antigen test at the time as he passed blood in his urine. Following the test, he said that he ended up in the Royal Hospital where the doctor gave him the cancer diagnosis and told the actor that he had had it for "maybe four years."

The cancer had already spread to other parts of his body and it was too late to get his symptoms checked, as per Sky News. He urged other men to get the PSA [prostate-specific antigen] test if they felt certain discomfort and pains, explaining that it was better to find it early on.

"I think most men take the approach of 'oh, I'll get on with it'. Well, I'm palliative now, I found out really late down the line and there's nothing they can do for me - I've just got it now and I've just got to wait for the day," the actor said.

Abraham is survived by his wife Joanna Taylor, the actress and singer, and two children Jake Jr. and Lola Rose who were born in 1998 and 2001, respectively.