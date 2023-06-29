5 TV shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan ahead of season 4 premiere

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is all geared up to drop its fourth and final season on Amazon Prime Video on June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Created by Carlton Ruse and Graham Roland, the action-thriller drama series is based on the character created by Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan. According to multiple literary works by Clancy, Jack Ryan is a former Marine and history teacher who joins the CIA as an analyst and works to ward off terrorists from harming his country.

A still from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image via Amazon)

Fighting and surviving through numerous obstacles, he rises through the ranks to ultimately become the President of the United States. Jack Ryan is portrayed as one of the most ideal, patriotic and heroic characters. His characteristics remain similar in the series, while the arc that it covers focuses on his time in the CIA.

The series stars John Krasinsky as the eponymous character, alongside Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Betty Gabriel, Adam Bernett, John Hoogenakker and others in pivotal roles. Michael Peña will be joining the cast in the upcoming season to play the character of Ding Chavez, another pivotal character created by Clancy.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan follows the titular character as he is forced to leave his desk job at the CIA as an analyst and go onto the field as an agent. When he discovers a link to a global terrorism plot, Ryan has to go on a dangerous field assignment to stop their plan.

If you loved Ryan's thrilling adventures, then this article is perfect for you. In this article, we list out some other titles that are similar to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan that you can check out once the Prime Video series comes to an end after this season.

Bodyguard, Reacher and 3 more titles for you to check out after Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan drops season 4

1) Bodyguard

Bodyguard (Image via BBC)

Bodyguard is a crime drama thriller series, originally from the house of BBC One. Jed Mercurio wrote and created the series, with John Strickland and Thomas Vincent taking on the job of directing. The show premiered in 2018 with six episodes, the success of which paved the way for a second season, which is currently in development. The series is available for streaming on Netflix in the US.

The series starred Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Ash Tandon, Gina McKee, Richard Riddell and others in pivotal roles. It was an instant hit amongst the audience and critics, with Madden receiving high praise for his performance.

Its official synopsis reads as follows:

"Set in and around the corridors of power, Bodyguard tells the story of David Budd, a heroic, but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, could he become her biggest threat?"

Bodyguard has all the ingredients that made Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a success - action, thrill and a strong performance from the lead star. A must-watch for anybody looking for a gripping action thriller series.

2) Reacher

Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher is an action crime drama from the house of Amazon Prime Video. Nick Santora developed the show based on the character created by Lee Child in his novel series. The show dropped its first season in 2022, based on the first novel in the series, Killing Floor. Amazon has already announced a second season which will be inspired by Child's Bad Luck and Trouble.

The cast for the series features Alan Ritchson in the titular role alongside Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Hugh Thompson and others in pivotal roles. The show became a huge success for Amazon, taking up the top spot on Nielsen rankings for being the most streamed title during its first-week run.

Its official synopsis reads as follows:

"When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia."

If you loved watching Jack Ryan for the thrills and the intense storyline, then Reacher is the perfect show for you. Reacher's Jack features more brawn and muscle than Ryan's Jack, which is a definite bonus.

3) Quantico

Quantico (Image via ABC)

Quantico is a thriller drama series from the house of ABC. It premiered in 2015. The show was created by Joshua Safran and ran for three seasons before getting canceled in 2018. Although the show received a lot of attention and positive reviews towards the beginning, viewership gradually fizzled out over the years.

The ensemble cast featured Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Yasmine Al Massri, Blair Underwood, Graham Rogers, Russell Tovey, Josh Hopkins and many others in pivotal roles over the course of the series.

It was also the first series to have a South Asian actor headline the cast.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"It's been three years since Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the CIA and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him."

Quantico also revolves around terrorist attacks on American soil and officers trying to get to the bottom of the matter. The series is however a bit different compared to Jack Ryan as the protagonist becomes the prime suspect and has to prove her innocence while under the radar.

4) Homeland

Homeland (Image via Showtime)

Homeland is a spy thriller series from the house of Showtime. Created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, the series is based on Gideon Raff's Prisoners of War, an Israeli thriller series. The series premiered in 2011 and aired 8 seasons before concluding in 2020.

The cast featured Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis, Rupert Friend, Maury Sterling, F Murray Abraham, Morena Baccarin, Jackson Pace, Morgan Saylor and others in pivotal roles. The show became a favorite among critics and audiences very quickly, even winning two consecutive Golden Globes for the best drama series alongside a multitude of other accolades.

The official synopsis for Homeland reads as follows:

"...a CIA officer who becomes convinced that the intelligence that led to the rescue of a U.S. soldier who had been missing and presumed dead was a set-up and may be connected to an Al Qaeda plot to be carried out on American soil. Mandy Patinkin plays a veteran CIA Division Chief who is her boss and mentor."

Just like Jack Ryan, Homeland follows a CIA officer who sets off on a mission to keep her country safe from anyone who would threaten its peace, be it terrorists or a soldier-turned-traitor.

5) The Recruit

The Recruit (Image via Netflix)

The Recruit is a spy comedy series from the house of Netflix. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series premiered in 2022 with an eight-episode season. The show was a hit among audiences, with Noah Centineo's performance being the center of attraction along with the fun storyline.

The show starred Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Daniel Annoh and others alongside Noah Centineo in pivotal roles. The success of the first story has convinced Netflix to green-light a second season of the title.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime."

Just like Jack Ryan, The Recruit also has a protagonist in the CIA who is forced to leave a peaceful job to take on a dangerous role on the field. The only difference is that The Recruit has a more comic tone compared to the darker tone of Tom Clancy's work.

These titles are some of our top picks for alternative shows similar to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. If you have your own favorite alternatives to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan that we missed, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

