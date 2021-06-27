Who is Olly Alexander? Everything to know about the actor set to replace Jodie Whittaker as "Doctor Who"

According to "The Sun," Olly Alexander is in talks to be the “fourteenth doctor” in Doctor Who. Alexander is reported to be replacing the thirteenth ‘Time Lord,’ Jodie Whittaker, who was the first female doctor in the show.

The report also stated that Alexander, frontman for Years and Years, is in advanced negotiations with BBC. The report falls in line with earlier reports of Whittaker retiring as the titular time lord after the 13th season and two specials.

“Doctor Who” has been running since 1963, including the new relaunch (in 2005). "It’s a Sin” star Alexander will be the first openly gay actor to play the extraterrestrial time lord if confirmed for the role.

All You Need to Know About Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander. Image via: British GQ

Oliver’ Olly’ Alexander Thornton is a British singer-songwriter and actor. He is openly gay and an eminent LGBTQ+ advocate who won the LGBT Celebrity of the Year award at the British LGBT Awards in 2020.

Olly Alexander is 30-years-old and was born in Harrogate, England, on July 15, 1990. He delved into acting with his debut film, a British Children’s drama, “Summerhill,” in 2008. Since then, he has 43 more acting credits to his name.

Alexander also joined the British band Years and Years as the frontman in 2010. The band’s single topped the UK Single Charts in March 2015. Furthermore, the band’s debut studio album, “Communion,” also topped the UK Album Charts in 2015.

Olly Alexander in West End's play, "Peter and Alice." Image via: West End

Alexander starred as Peter Pan in a west end play, “Peter and Alice,” along with Ben Whishaw and Dame Judi Dench (both starred in 2012’s Skyfall).

In 2021, Alexander starred in HBO Max and Channel Four’s LGBTQ+ drama, “It’s a Sin,” where he played the lead, Ritchie Tozer.

He received critical praise for portraying Tozer in the show that deals with LGBTQ+ live during the 1980s and 1990s. Some fans and critics also expect Alexander to receive a BAFTA nomination for the role.

He is also a vocal advocate of LGBTQ+ health. Alexander is routinely seen promoting awareness regarding HIV, LGBTQ+ bullying prevention, and speaking about his own mental health issues.

The actor won GQ’s Award “Live act of the year” in 2018 and said this in his well-received acceptance speech:

“Let’s let our men be happy, be sad, be trans, be questioning, be bisexual, be non-conforming, be feminine, be masculine!”

Alexander was also praised for his speech during his band’s performance at the 2019 Glastonbury festival. He said:

“I believe that everybody here has the chance to change history. We change history every day, and it’s up to each and every one of us if we want to change the world. I believe there is no true LGBT equality until the fight against racism is over, against sexism is over, against ableism, bigotry, climate change… if we want to get anywhere without leaving anybody behind, we’re going to have to help each other out.”

If the swirling rumors prove to be true, then Alexander's casting as the 'Time Lord' will further boost the diversification of the role by the BBC after Jodie Whittaker's departure as the Doctor.

Edited by Srijan Sen