My Doctor's Secret Life cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, My Doctor's Secret Life, is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who's suffering from the trauma of her past relationship. Her ex-boyfriend died by suicide - a fact she's hidden from those around her. LMN's official synopsis of the movie reads:

''Dr. Veronica West has it all: a successful psychology practice, a hit self-help book, nationwide book signings, and a hot guy, Jackson Connors, who’d marry her if she’d just say yes. But Veronica can’t. She’s still dealing with trauma: before Jackson, she had a passionate relationship with troubled former patient Mathew Thomas.''

The description further states,

''When Veronica broke things off, Mathew went into a deep depression, got drunk, and drove his car into a tree, killing himself. Veronica has spent the last year keeping it all secret, grateful no one else knows the real reason Mathew became depressed–or so she thinks.''

My Doctor's Secret Life stars Jessica Morris in the lead role, alongside numerous others essaying significant supporting characters. The movie is written and directed by Doug Campbell.

My Doctor's Secret Life cast list: Jessica Morris and others to star in new Lifetime movie

1) Jessica Morris as Veronica

Jessica Morris essays the lead role of Dr. Veronica West in Lifetime's My Doctor's Secret Life. Veronica is a young woman who's still not entirely over the trauma of her past relationship and the death of her ex-boyfriend. She's the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative.

Viewers can expect Jessica Morris to deliver a haunting performance in the film. Apart from My Doctor's Secret Life, she's starred in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years like The Upshaws, A Mermaid for Christmas, The Wrong Mommy, and Night of the Tommyknockers, among many more.

2) Jason Tobias as Jackson Connors

Jason Tobias dons the role of Jackson Connors in the new Lifetime thriller film. Jackson is a charming young man who's madly in love with Veronica and wants to get married to her. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point, but he will play a pivotal role in the story.

Tobias' other memorable acting credits include Revenge for My Mother, Dead to Me, Wedding Swingers, Last Light of Orion, and many more.

3) Taylor Castro as Brianna

Taylor Castro essays the character of Brianna in My Doctor's Secret Life. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps.

Taylor Castro has previously starred in Dream Killer, Christmas Unfiltered, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others playing major supporting roles like:

Cj Hammond as Detective Cortez

Yuri Brownn as Dr. Summers

John J. Jordan as Matthew

Steve Olson as David Washington

Mackenzie Possage as Robbie

Sarah Bonrepaux as Annalisa

Carol Kaufman as Phoebe

Jacob Fuentes as Gerry

You can watch My Doctor's Secret Life on LMN on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET.