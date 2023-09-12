Lifetime's One Night Stand Murder cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller movie, One Night Stand Murder, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a stranger's home and finds a dead body. She does not remember what happened the previous night but needs to figure out how she got there as she becomes a suspect in a murder.

Here's Lifetime's official synopsis of the film:

''Alyssa wakes up in a home that’s not hers and discovers a dead body. With no memory of how she got there, and no idea of who he was, Alyssa tries to piece together what exactly happened the night before.''

The description further states,

''When everything seems to lead to more unanswered questions, the only thing Alyssa knows for certain is that she is now the prime suspect and has no choice but to clear her own name.''

One Night Stand Murder stars Casey Waller in the lead role, with many others portraying significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Brittany Underwood, with Adam Rockoff, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan serving as writers.

Lifetime's One Night Stand Murder cast list: Casey Waller and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Casey Waller as Alyssa

Casey Waller plays the role of Alyssa in Lifetime's One Night Stand Murder. Alyssa is a young woman who one day wakes up in a home where she finds a dead body. She does not remember how she got there or to whom the house belongs, but time's ticking as she's now a suspect in a murder case.

Alyssa is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the film. Viewers can expect Waller to deliver a riveting performance. Apart from One Night Stand Murder, she's been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows like Blue Bloods, Secrets on Sorority Row, and more.

2) Alex Trumble as Keller

Alex Trumble plays Keller in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Keller is a detective who's working on a murder case in which Alyssa is believed to be the prime suspect. He'll play a pivotal role in the story, and fans can look forward to Alex Trumble delivering a memorable performance in the film.

Trumble's other notable film and TV acting credits include Secrets in the Marriage, The Wrong High School Sweetheart, The Search for Secret Santa, and The Strange Lives of the Not So Destined, among many more.

3) Alisha Ricardi as Cindy

Alisha Ricardi stars as Cindy in One Night Stand Murder. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but she'll be playing a significant role in the story. She's previously starred in Last Man Standing, Danger Lurking Under My Roof, and many more films and TV shows.

Apart from Alisha Richardi, Casey Waller, and Alex Trumble, One Night Stand Murder also features several others playing crucial supporting roles such as:

Tavarus Weems as Officer Willis

Patrick Quinn as Roger

Sami Nye as Serena

Don't forget to catch One Night Stand Murder on Lifetime on Sunday, September 17, 2023.