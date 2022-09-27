"My heart breaks": sMothered fans feel sad for Samantha after her mother and sister mistreat her 

TLC's sMothered returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, September 26, 2022. This week, viewers witnessed the sibling rivalry go one step further as Samatha and Ashley got into a heated argument.

Episode 7 of sMothered, titled Adult Entertainment, featured Samatha tagging along with her mother Cathy and sister Ashley as they went horseback riding. Right from the second they got into the car and even at the venue, the sister duo couldn't stop arguing. Eventually things got so heated that the sisters ended up throwing punches at each other.

Despite calling out to her mother for help, Samantha got no support from Cathy. In the end, she walked away, upset that her mother didn't support her and only stood up for her sister Ashley.

Fans who witnessed the entire drama unfold took to social media to share their opinions.

RussoHux! @russohux3 #smothered My heart breaks for Samantha. Cathy and Ashley treat her like shit. She should move far far away and be done with them. #smothered My heart breaks for Samantha. Cathy and Ashley treat her like shit. She should move far far away and be done with them.

Fans send their hearts out to Samantha after she gets mistreated by her mother and sister in sMothered

Taking to Twitter, fans fans said that Ashley was a horrible sister to Samantha, adding that the favoritism between the siblings was obvious.

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Samantha…your mother already told us she LIKES to see the two of you fight. It makes her feel good. #sMothered Samantha…your mother already told us she LIKES to see the two of you fight. It makes her feel good. #sMothered https://t.co/5otYKpglSi

Andrea B @AndreaMCB58 #smothered Ashley, you’re a horrible sister. You enjoy upsetting Samantha. Your mother is disgusting admitting she enjoys them fighting over her #smothered Ashley, you’re a horrible sister. You enjoy upsetting Samantha. Your mother is disgusting admitting she enjoys them fighting over her

Welcome To Reality Pod @to_pod This adult sibling rivalry is weird AF and I honestly feel bad for Samantha #sMothered This adult sibling rivalry is weird AF and I honestly feel bad for Samantha #sMothered

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy Samantha and Ashley sibling rivalry is so real lol #smothered who is the oldest again? Samantha and Ashley sibling rivalry is so real lol #smothered who is the oldest again?

#smothered Cathy, Ashley and Samantha need intensive family therapy cause this dynamic is wild Cathy, Ashley and Samantha need intensive family therapy cause this dynamic is wild #smothered https://t.co/fuLoID72wH

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy Ok so Cathy and Ashley and Samantha…whew chillay the favoritism is very obvious smh #smothered Ok so Cathy and Ashley and Samantha…whew chillay the favoritism is very obvious smh #smothered

Marissa🖤 @marissaafletch Ashley and her mom are awful to Samantha. Seriously. #smothered Ashley and her mom are awful to Samantha. Seriously. #smothered

Here's what happened between Samantha and her sister Ashley in sMothered

During the episode, Ashley claimed that Samantha was always sneaky and tried to sabotage anything she's ever wanted to do with her mother. On their way to horseback riding, Ashley and her mother Cathy twinned in matching outfits and cowboy hats.

When Samantha said that was nervous about being on a horse, Ashley questioned why her sister was even coming with them. During her confessional, Ashley shared that she was annoyed that Samantha decided to tag along with her mother and her to go horseback riding.

"Samantha purposely did that to be antagonistic and to spoil a moment that my mom and I were gonna have."

Meanwhile, Samantha was feeling sad thinking about her current situation. During her confessional, she said:

"For 34 years of my life, I've been used to my sister not wanting me to tag along when she and my mum go and do fun stuff. And so now I assert myself just to spite her."

Samantha then asked her mother who was riding the horse better. Although Samantha hoped that her mother would support her, Cathy ended up pointing at Ashley.

Ashley said:

"Samantha is jealous that Mom and I have a friendly relationship. Samantha has this inner hatred towards me."

Eventually, the sister duo began fighting, with Ashley saying that Samantha was "stuck up." Cathy shared that whenever she tried to include both the sisters together, they ended up "going at each other's throats." Things took a turn for the worse when Cathy asked Ashley to take pictures instead of Samantha.

The two started hitting each other and Cathy didn't stop them. In the end, Samantha walked away from her sister and mother alone.

sMothered airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

