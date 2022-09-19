What time will sMothered Season 4 Episode 6 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more explored

sMothered Season 4 Episode 6 will air on Monday, September 19, 2022 on TLC at 9 pm ET, featuring mom-daughter duos with new issues between them.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled It's a Whole Mom Mood, reads:

“Jared’s stepmom gloats after pushing an overbearing Dawn in the pool. A meddling Kathy starts big trouble between Cristina and Carlo. Francia's friends are shocked by Paula's possessiveness. Angelica is forced to choose between her mom and Jason.”

Intimacy, drama and a lot more will happen on sMothered Season 4 Episode 6

In the new episode of sMothered, viewers will get to see a whole new level of intimacy between the mother and their daughters.

For mom-daughter duos Ashley-Cathy, Angelica-Sunhe, Francia-Paula boundaries don't seem to exist. From intimate dancing to taking a bath together, these duos will do everything together in episode 6.

Speaking about their deep bond and taking a bath together, Sunhe said in a confessional:

“When we take a bath together its feels like a spiritual connection to continue the bond.”

Although things look lovely on the outside, the mom-daughter duo seem to have some problems with each other. The mother's interference in her daughter's married life is creating trouble between the partners.

In episode 6 of sMothered, after tolerating Angelica’s mother for too long, Jason, Angelica's partner, finally gave her an ultimatum. He asked Angelica to choose between him or her mother, Sunhe.

Jason told his partner,

“Our relationship doesn’t work while Sunhe is in the middle of it. So, ultimately, is it me or is it Sunhe?”

Sunhe, meanwhile, always believed that Jason wasn't the right guy for her daughter because he was a divorcee. In fact, it was on Sunhe's insistence that Angelica broke her engagement off. This led to Jason being incredibly angry with the influence Angelica's mother has on her.

Jason's ultimatum left Angelica in tears. However, Jason isn't the only partner who can't deal with his mother-in-law.

The preview clip of sMothered showed Kathy’s meddling in Cristina’s marriage and business, stirring up a big fight between her and her husband Carlo. Even her sister agreed that Cristina “should draw the line” with their mom.

Meanwhile, Paula is took revenge on her mother Francia by inviting a guy over to their house, without informing her mother. Paula says that wants to take revenge on her mother for meeting a new guy a few weeks ago without informing her.

She added:

"I wanted to give my mom a little taste of her own medicine. I am hoping having Blake over is gonna make her jealous."

The situation left Francia stunned, especially after Paula asked her how it felt not knowing what she was up to. However, Francia later confronted Paula and told her that it wasn't about the men in her life but the way Paula controlled her mother's life. In fact, Paula even admitted later that she "cannot stand her daughter anymore."

sMothered is all about mothers and daughters who take their bonds to the next level

sMothered looks at the lives of seven “outrageous mother-daughter duos who take their bonds to the extreme.”

The synopsis of the show reads:

“This season welcomes back four fan-favorite mother-daughter duos and introduces three new pairings. From bathwater to bedrooms to boyfriends, these twosomes have shared everything and with beautiful babies being welcomed into the mix, a new legacy ensues - grand-smothering!”

Tune in on TLC on Monday to watch the new episode of sMothered at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far