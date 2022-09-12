Why will sMothered Season 4 Episode 6 not air this week? New release date, plot and more details explored

Episode 6 of sMothered Season 4 will not air this week as the new reality drama, 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 will premiere in its time slot on Monday, September 12, at 8 pm EST.

The new episode of sMothered season 4 will air next week on Monday, September 19, 2022 on TLC at 9 pm ET. The new episode will see Dawn taking an unwilling dip in the pool after Jared's stepmom Sherry pushes her in to stop her from talking.

The synopsis of the episode, titled It's a Whole Mom Mood, reads:

“Jared's stepmom gloats after pushing an overbearing Dawn in the pool. A meddling Kathy starts big trouble between Cristina and Carlo. Francia's friends are shocked by Paula's possessiveness. Angelica is forced to choose between her mom and Jason.”

All about sMothered Season 4 Episode 6

In the new episode of sMothered, Jared's stepmom Sherry gloats after she pushed Dawn, Cher’s mother, into the swimming pool.

Jared and Cher went to see a new house with the realtor so that they can shift to the new place. But Cher’s mother kept interrupting the couple about their decision and felt that the couple might be moving too fast with their decision and needed to slow down. Jared’s mother Sherry was not happy with Dawn’s overbearing nature.

Even Cher felt embarrassed by her mom for venting her feelings out loud in front of the realtor while she was showing the house. She wished their parents could discuss the matter privately with them instead.

However, after no longer being able to bear Dawn, Sherry pushed her into the swimming pool and left the place, leaving Cher and others shocked.

The mother-daughter duo are best friends with each other and have similar tastes. The duo returned to Season 3 of sMothered after starring in the previous season of the reality show. As per their official synopsis of sMothered:

“Cher & Dawn dress alike, talk alike, act alike - they can even tell what the other is thinking! After being separated for six years while Jared finished his residency in New York, Dawn is ecstatic that Cher is finally moving back home to Florida. The only problem is that Jared's new job is taking them to Miami, which is closer to his family. Dawn is determined to persuade the family to move back to Tampa for good.”

Quick recap of sMothered Season 4 Episode 5

In episode 5 of sMothered, which aired on September 5 on TLC, fans were introduced to the new mother-daughter duo Ashley and Cathy. As per the official synopsis:

“Ashley and Kathy hold each other's hand through everything. When this look-alike mother-daughter pairing gets bored, head-turning behavior is sure to follow. From chin lifts to nipple piercings to tattoos, no activity is off-limits for Cathy and Ashley."

The duo have sometimes even dated the "same man on more than one occasion." But their close relationship irks Ashley's sister, Samantha, as they started spending more time together than ever after the former moved in next door. Ashley deliberately excludes Samantha from everything since she lives with Cathy.

In the last episode, when Samatha asked her family to take care of her kids because of work, they denied and said their pictures were a priority. Samantha later confessed that she is jealous of Ashley and Kathy's unique bond.

Samantha was the only one who was upset with her mother, even Laura was upset over Lauren's mother, Lisa, for not only having backup games for the baby shower but also for being in her wife's delivery room.

Tune in on Monday, September 19, on TLC to watch the new episode of sMothered season 4.

