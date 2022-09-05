What time will sMothered Season 4 Episode 5 air on TLC? Sibling rivalry, release date, and more details explored

sMothered is back with another dramatic episode where daughters fight for their mother’s attention. The series has shown its audience some strange instances and now, viewers will see some more. sMothered Season 4 episode 5 will air on Monday, September 5, at 9 pm ET.

The show that makes everyone wonder where to draw the line will feature one daughter upset about her mother’s love life. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled In the Deep End, reads:

"Ashley and Samantha's sibling rivalry for their mom's attention spills over onto their daughters. Dawn lands in the deep end after going head to head with Jared's stepmom. Paula is furious when her mom goes on another date without telling her."

TLC Network @TLC Get ready for drama like you’ve never seen it before on an all new season of From sharing bath water to sharing boyfriends, these mother/daughter duos take the word “close” to a whooole new levelGet ready for drama like you’ve never seen it before on an all new season of #sMothered , premiering Monday, August 8 at 9/8c! From sharing bath water to sharing boyfriends, these mother/daughter duos take the word “close” to a whooole new level 😳 Get ready for drama like you’ve never seen it before on an all new season of #sMothered, premiering Monday, August 8 at 9/8c! https://t.co/3GcYIzmPlo

All about sMothered Season 4 episode 5

TLC Network @TLC So. Much. Fighting. Can everyone get on the same page? #sMothered is all new, tomorrow at 9/8c! So. Much. Fighting. Can everyone get on the same page? 😅 #sMothered is all new, tomorrow at 9/8c! https://t.co/PPLbXhyoJj

The upcoming episode will feature fights like never before. These duos are back to wanting each other all to themselves and others are getting sick of it. In the latest segment titled, In the Deep End, Samantha will go head-to-head with her sister Ashley for their mother’s affection.

In a sneak peek shared by TLC, the two are seen arguing while their mother enjoys the two fighting over her. Ashley says that she shouldn’t have to compromise on her time with her mother. Samantha tries to tell her that the sMothered pair always "exclude" her. She further says:

"Mom and I don’t ever spend any time together. Ever."

Ashley does not care about it and tells her sister to “go there” with her. In her confessional, Cathy says:

"I’m not gonna lie, I like it."

On one side, there’s sister rivalry, and on the other, two moms get into a fight. Dawn and Jared’s stepmother invite themselves to a house showing. The two just can’t be civil and get into an argument. Dawn yells at the other mother and says:

"Do you have their best interests at heart?"

Off-screen, Cher makes a comment about the two acting like children and Jared said:

"They just won’t stop."

While these situations are all about other people and their interference, sMothered duo Paula and Francia seem to have a problem, the mother’s dating life. Paula finds out that her mother went on another date without telling her and she cannot contain her anger. After their previous fight, the two made up with massages.

In a clip uploaded last week by TLC, Paula massaged her mother to apologize and one can only imagine how the two will patch things up this time around.

Previously on sMothered

While some daughters just can’t seem to leave their mothers alone, some can’t wait to get away from them fast enough. Previously on sMothered Season 4, Angie and Shay got into a huge fight as the overprotective mother would not let her daughter leave the house. Angie was furious and said that she “can’t do this anymore.”

The daughter in this duo has expressed her desire for boundaries and privacy, but her mother will not have it. The recently transitioned Angie wanted to go out with her friends but her mother threw a fit. The mother yelled:

"I don’t want you to go."

Tune in on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET to see how things progress and how the sMothered pairs smother each other.

