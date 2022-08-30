What time will sMothered Season 4 Episode 4 air on TLC? Laura Leigh’s big news, release date and more explored

This week's new episode of Smothered is all set to feature more awkward displays of affection and seemingly unbreakable bonds between the mother and daughters in the program. While the audience is used to seeing a lack of understanding from other people in their lives, this time around, it is these mother-daughter pairs who appear to be at odds with one another. While Shay appears to be growing tired of her mother, Angie, Laura Leigh, the mother-to-be, has big news that she wants to share with her wife and mother.

The synopsis of Smothered Season 4 episode 4 reads:

“Bombshells Cathy and Ashley take racy photos together to find men. Kathy throws Cristina a s*x intervention with family friends. Angie helps Shay get into her first bra. Laura Leigh drops some big news at Lisa's Sunday dinner.”

The upcoming episode of Smothered will air on Monday, August 29 at 9 pm ET on TLC and will bring viewers an episode filled with love, fights, and more.

What to expect from Smothered Season 4 episode 4

The upcoming episode of sMothered, titled Let’s Talk About S*x, will possibly make the audience feel more uncomfortable than usual as these duos cross more lines in the name of unconditional love.

This season featured their first trans cast member, Shay, who believes that every mother-daughter relationship should be as close as she and Angie. However, Shay emphasizes how she would also like to maintain some boundaries. She had previously expressed her discomfort with the lack of boundaries in their relationship, and the upcoming episode will show just that.

In a sneak peek, the two get into a disagreement about the daughter's desire to go out. Shay attempts to explain to her mother that she is 23 years old and that Angie should be fine with the former leaving the house.

In her confessional, she said:

" I feel like a prisoner in this house.”

Tensions seem to be high elsewhere as well, with Cristina and Kathy getting into a screaming match about Cristina and her husband expanding their business. The mother, who finally thought she got her daughter back when the two started living 4 doors away from each other, is upset with her daughter for taking on more responsibility at the restaurant. When Carlo tries to interject, Kathy yells at him and shuts him down.

She said:

“You stay out of it, this is between me and her.”

The Chattermouth podcasters are also not happy with each other in this episode. While the two absolutely love each other in more ways than one. Dawn is not happy that her daughter is keeping secrets from her.

While these Smothered duos may be hitting a rough patch, there are others who remain stronger than ever.

Cathy and Ashley plan on doing a photoshoot that most people probably won’t do in the presence of their mothers, but the pair have also dated the same men in the past and have matching waist tattoos.

In a confessional, Cathy’s other daughter, Samantha, said:

“ It’s a little bit incestual maybe.”

Lauren and Laura Leigh, the almost-mothers, are eagerly waiting for their baby girl to arrive, but Laura Leigh is not going to sit back and let the Smothered pair make all the arrangements for Lauren’s baby shower alone.

Smothered Season 4 aired on August 8 and featured returns and new pairs to the series, which has kept the audience on the edge of their seats the entire time. The show frequently makes you wonder when it is appropriate to cut the cord with your children and reminds them to do so as soon as possible.

