"My heart broke": RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World fans react to Arantxa's exit

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha was eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 episode 2, which was released on Friday, February 16, 2024. The fierce international competition featuring global Drag Race returned this week with yet another interesting challenge. Titled Happy Ending Ball, the latest episode of season 2 celebrated classic fairy tales.

All the queens were tasked to serve three fairy-tale-themed outfits on the runway, including a look that's fit for a princess. However, the finished princess look was to be made from scratch and everything was timed. Supermodel Adwoa Aboah joined RuPaul this week as a special guest alongside Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel.

Arantxa landed at the bottom with her Spanish co-contestant Choriza May and was subsequently axed from the competition series by two-time challenge winner La Grande Dame. RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World fans were gutted after Arantxa's elimination.

A user @mariahscracker reacted to her exit on X by writing:

"The way Arantxa & Chorizo were interacting with each other in the lipsync in the back knowing that one of them was going home. My heart broke and I did cry at the elimination. We love our Spanish queens bonding together to the end."

Arantxa's elimination came across as "wild" to many viewers as they didn't think she deserved to go home this soon in the competition.

Arantxa reflects on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World elimination

Arantxa, 25, who was previously seen in Drag Race España, told Gay Times she felt "hurt" after becoming the second queen to be evicted from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2. She noted how every single person on the show had a big heart and she wished to spend more time with them. Arantxa said:

"Of course, it hurts. I wanted to be there because every single person in this cast has such a big heart and is such a beautiful person that I wanted to spend more [time] with them."

The Spain queen detailed her previous Drag Race was entirely different because it wasn't on TV:

"I came into this season with one goal only. It was not to win the crown or the money – I had no idea we were getting money – it was to have fun and enjoy being on TV for the first time because I did not the first time I was on Drag Race."

After elimination, Arantxa has landed many projects, which include working on a book, music, and a comedy tour. Viewers can expect her work to be released by the end of this year. For Spanish fans of the queen, Arantxa teased a "special project" with RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 "bestie" Choriza May, who she landed at the bottom before elimination. Arantxa told Gay Times:

"I do have a very special project coming out with my bestie Choriza May, in Spanish for our Spanish audience. I just love to work, so you’ll see me around every corner and pub and stage performing and making you laugh."

A barrage of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World fans have taken to social media to express discontent surrounding Arantxa's exit from the show. Many shared that they weren't ready to watch her go so early in the season. Meanwhile, a few cried watching her break down on the stage during her final moments on the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 is available to stream on BBC Three, BBC’s iPlayer, and WOW Presents Plus.

