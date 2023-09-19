Mystery Island on HMM: Cast list and characters explored

HMM's new drama film, Mystery Island, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, September 29, 2023. The movie tells the story of a psychiatrist who's desperate for a break from work. She then sets off with her friends to a mystery island for a vacation, which takes a shocking turn when the resort's founder is murdered. Here's HMM's official synopsis of the film:

''London Police psychiatrist Dr. Emilia Priestly needs to take a relaxing break from her stressful job, so her wealthy friend invites her to Mystery Island, an immersive murder-mystery-themed resort hosting a special retreat for the original investors.''

The description further states,

''As the mystery game begins, tragedy strikes when the resort’s reclusive founder is murdered. Emilia “partners” with local detective Jason Trent to investigate.''

Mystery Island features Elizabeth Henstridge in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting characters. Nicholas Humphries directed the film, while John Christian Plummer wrote it.

HMM's Mystery Island cast list: Who stars in the mystery drama film?

1) Elizabeth Henstridge as Dr. Emilia Priestly

Noted actress Elizabeth Henstridge stars in the lead role as Dr. Emilia Priestly in HMM's Mystery Island. Emilia is a young, passionate woman who's on the verge of mental burnout due to her highly stressful work. When she decides to take a vacation with her friends, her life takes an even more stressful turn as the owner of the resort she's staying at is murdered.

Henstridge looks brilliant in the film's preview, promising to deliver a fine performance in the movie. It'll be interesting to see how Priestly's character evolves over the course of the narrative. Apart from Mystery Island, Henstridge is known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Suspicion, The Imperfect Picture, Wolves at the Door, and Gangs of Tooting Broadway, to name a few.

2) Charlie Weber as Jason Trent

Actor Charlie Weber plays the role of Jason Trent in the new murder mystery movie. Jason is a detective with whom Emilia teams up in order to solve the mystery behind the resort's founder's death.

Weber's chemistry with Henstridge is one of the defining aspects of the film's preview, and it'll be fascinating to watch how their relationship pans out. Charlie Weber is an acclaimed actor who's known for his appearances in Christmas Bedtime Stories, After We Collided, Coyote Lake, and many more.

3) Kezia Burrows as Baroness Jane Alcott

Kezia Burrows essays the role of Baroness Jane Alcott in Mystery Island. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's set to play an important role in the story. Burrows has been a part of Wolf, The Lost Viking, and Soul Reaper.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also features numerous others in significant supporting/minor roles. These include:

Francisco Labbe as Carlos Del Fuego

Melanie Martinez Sanchez as Morgan Del Fuego

Yimara Perez Royko as Chief Gloria Espinoza

Robert Getman as John Murtaugh

Noelia Rothery as Lucia

Don't miss Mystery Island on Friday, September 29, 2023.