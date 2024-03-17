NAACP Awards 2024: List of winners across different categories

The 55th NAACP Image Awards was held on March 16, 2024, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the awards aim to honor exceptional achievements of people of color in film, television, music and literary media.
The 2024 ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah and produced by Oprah Winfrey, who also made an appearance as a surpise presenter.
Winfrey presented the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award to musician Usher, who headlined the NFL Superbowl halftime show back in February. He was also awarded the NAACP President's Award.
Meanwhile, US Vice-President Kamala Harris made a pre-recorded cameo during the opening sketch, urging people to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election in November.
It was a star-studded affair with a number of A-List celebrities in attendance, featuring a musical performance by Andra Day. The Color Purple emerged as the top winner during the show, winning 11 out of its 16 nominations. In the television category, Abbott Elementary took home several awards.
R&B group New Edition were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, while singer and songwriter Frankie Beverly was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award two days prior to the main ceremony.
Poet and activist Amanda Gorman was honored with the Chairman's Award while costume designer June Ambrose was this year's honoree of the Vanguard Award. More winners were announced in non-televised events a few days before the NAACP Image Awards.
NAACP Image Awards list of winners and nominations
The 55th NAACP Image Awards nominees and winners in a variety of categories are listed below:
FILM CATEGORIES
Entertainer of the Year
- Usher (WINNER)
- Colman Domingo
- Fantasia Barrino
- Halle Bailey
- Keke Palmer
Outstanding Motion Picture
- The Color Purple (WINNER)
- American Fiction
- Origin
- Rustin
- They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo for Rustin (WINNER)
- Denzel Washington for The Equalizer 3
- Jamie Foxx for The Burial
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
- John Boyega for They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
- Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple (WINNER)
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for Origin
- Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid
- Teyana Taylor for A Thousand and One
- Yara Shahidi for Sitting in Bars with Cake
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo for The Color Purple (WINNER)
- Corey Hawkins for The Color Purple
- Glynn Turman for Rustin
- Jamie Foxx for They Cloned Tyrone
- Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
- Erika Alexander for American Fiction
- Halle Bailey for The Color Purple
- Taraji P. Henson for The Color Purple (WINNER)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
- Aaron Pierre for Brother
- Laya DeLeon Hayes for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
- Mila Davis–Kent for Creed III
- Phylicia Pearl Mpasi for The Color Purple (WINNER)
- Teyana Taylor for A Thousand And One
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
- American Fiction
- Rustin
- The Blackening
- The Color Purple (WINNER)
- They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
- Elemental
- Lil' Ruby
- Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (WINNER)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
- C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Eric K. Yue for A Thousand and One (WINNER)
- Guy Godfree for Brother
- Ken Seng for They Cloned Tyrone
- Paul Yee for Joy Ride
TELEVISION AND STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Harlem
- Survival of the Thickest
- The Neighborhood
- UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Cedric The Entertainer for The Neighborhood
- Delroy Lindo for UnPrisoned
- Dulé Hill for The Wonder Years
- Mike Epps for The Upshaws (WINNER)
- Tone Bell for Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kerry Washington for UnPrisoned
- Meagan Good for Harlem
- Michelle Buteau for Survival of the Thickest
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
- Tichina Arnold for The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bel–Air
- Black Cake
- Found
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
- Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Damson Idris for Snowfall (WINNER)
- Forest Whitaker for Godfather of Harlem
- Idris Elba for Hijack
- Jabari Banks for Bel–Air
- Jesse L. Martin for The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett for 9–1–1
- India Ria Amarteifio for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
- Octavia Spencer for Truth Be Told
- Queen Latifah for The Equalizer
- Zoe Saldaña for Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Black Girl Missing
- First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
- Heist 88
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Swarm (WINNER)
Outstanding Animated Series
- Big Mouth
- Gracie's Corner
- Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)
- Young Love
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding New Artist
- FLO
- Jordan Ward
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Victoria Monét (WINNER)
Outstanding Male Artist
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Davido
- Jon Batiste
- Usher (WINNER)
Outstanding Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- H.E.R. (WINNER)
- Janelle Monáe
- Tems
- Victoria Monét
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
- "Boyfriend" – Usher
- "Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion
- "How We Roll" – Ciara
- "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
- "Sensational" – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (WINNER)
Outstanding Album
- Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker
- For All The Dogs – Drake
- I Told Them… – Burna Boy
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét (WINNER)
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
- Creed III: The Soundtrack
- Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)
- The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (WINNER)
- The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Rustin – Branford Marsalis
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
- The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps (WINNER)
LITERARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
- Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström
- Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo (WINNER)
- House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson
- Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward
- The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
- Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America – Michael
- Harriot
- BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware
- Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese
- The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)
- The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (WINNER)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
- And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu
- Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote
- Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah (WINNER)
- The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz
- The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
- Above Ground – Clint Smith
- So to Speak – Terrance Hayes
- suddenly we – Evie Shockley (WINNER)
- The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey
- Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander
The 55th NAACP Image Awards was televised live on BET and CBS. For a more comprehensive list of winners in other categories, you can visit the official NAACP Awards website.