NAACP Awards 2024: List of winners across different categories

The 55th NAACP Image Awards was held on March 16, 2024, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the awards aim to honor exceptional achievements of people of color in film, television, music and literary media.

The 2024 ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah and produced by Oprah Winfrey, who also made an appearance as a surpise presenter.

Winfrey presented the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award to musician Usher, who headlined the NFL Superbowl halftime show back in February. He was also awarded the NAACP President's Award.

Meanwhile, US Vice-President Kamala Harris made a pre-recorded cameo during the opening sketch, urging people to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election in November.

It was a star-studded affair with a number of A-List celebrities in attendance, featuring a musical performance by Andra Day. The Color Purple emerged as the top winner during the show, winning 11 out of its 16 nominations. In the television category, Abbott Elementary took home several awards.

R&B group New Edition were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, while singer and songwriter Frankie Beverly was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award two days prior to the main ceremony.

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman was honored with the Chairman's Award while costume designer June Ambrose was this year's honoree of the Vanguard Award. More winners were announced in non-televised events a few days before the NAACP Image Awards.

NAACP Image Awards list of winners and nominations

The 55th NAACP Image Awards nominees and winners in a variety of categories are listed below:

FILM CATEGORIES

Entertainer of the Year

Usher (WINNER)

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Color Purple (WINNER)

American Fiction

Origin

Rustin

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo for Rustin (WINNER)

Denzel Washington for The Equalizer 3

Jamie Foxx for The Burial

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

John Boyega for They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple (WINNER)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for Origin

Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid

Teyana Taylor for A Thousand and One

Yara Shahidi for Sitting in Bars with Cake

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo for The Color Purple (WINNER)

Corey Hawkins for The Color Purple

Glynn Turman for Rustin

Jamie Foxx for They Cloned Tyrone

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Erika Alexander for American Fiction

Halle Bailey for The Color Purple

Taraji P. Henson for The Color Purple (WINNER)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre for Brother

Laya DeLeon Hayes for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Mila Davis–Kent for Creed III

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi for The Color Purple (WINNER)

Teyana Taylor for A Thousand And One

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Rustin

The Blackening

The Color Purple (WINNER)

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elemental

Lil' Ruby

Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Eric K. Yue for A Thousand and One (WINNER)

Guy Godfree for Brother

Ken Seng for They Cloned Tyrone

Paul Yee for Joy Ride

TELEVISION AND STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Harlem

Survival of the Thickest

The Neighborhood

UnPrisoned

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer for The Neighborhood

Delroy Lindo for UnPrisoned

Dulé Hill for The Wonder Years

Mike Epps for The Upshaws (WINNER)

Tone Bell for Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington for UnPrisoned

Meagan Good for Harlem

Michelle Buteau for Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Tichina Arnold for The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel–Air

Black Cake

Found

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)

Snowfall

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris for Snowfall (WINNER)

Forest Whitaker for Godfather of Harlem

Idris Elba for Hijack

Jabari Banks for Bel–Air

Jesse L. Martin for The Irrational

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett for 9–1–1

India Ria Amarteifio for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)

Octavia Spencer for Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah for The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña for Special Ops: Lioness

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Black Girl Missing

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Heist 88

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Swarm (WINNER)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Gracie's Corner

Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)

Young Love

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

FLO

Jordan Ward

Leon Thomas

October London

Victoria Monét (WINNER)

Outstanding Male Artist

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Davido

Jon Batiste

Usher (WINNER)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Janelle Monáe

Tems

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Boyfriend" – Usher

"Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion

"How We Roll" – Ciara

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"Sensational" – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (WINNER)

Outstanding Album

Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker

For All The Dogs – Drake

I Told Them… – Burna Boy

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét (WINNER)

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Creed III: The Soundtrack

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)

Metro Boomin Presents Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)

The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (WINNER)

The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Rustin – Branford Marsalis

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers

The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps (WINNER)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström

Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo (WINNER)

House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson

Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America – Michael

Harriot

BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware

Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese

The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)

The New Brownies' Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (WINNER)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu

Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote

Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah (WINNER)

The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz

The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Above Ground – Clint Smith

So to Speak – Terrance Hayes

suddenly we – Evie Shockley (WINNER)

The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey

Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander

The 55th NAACP Image Awards was televised live on BET and CBS. For a more comprehensive list of winners in other categories, you can visit the official NAACP Awards website.