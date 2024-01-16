Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union cheers on Quinta Brunson's Emmy win for 'Outstanding Lead Actress'

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, cheered for the Hollywood actress Quinta Brunson for winning 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series' at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Gabrielle Union, who has been seen with Quinta on many occasions, congratulated the actress as she became the first black woman to win this esteemed award for her role in the series "Abbott Elementary."

Gabrielle retweeted an original tweet from Deadline Hollywood that has the actress featured and further details with winning cup emojis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Quinta Brunson's connection with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Last week, Dwyane Wade celebrated induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with his wife, Gabrielle Union and his family.

Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, hosted a star-studded party with Kendall Jenner's FWRD, a business with which Dwyane Wade also collaborates. There were television, sports, and music figures in attendance, as well as actress Quinta Brunson. In addition to Brunson, Chlo, Lena Waithe, Tank, Keyshia Cole, and others were there.

Quinta Brunson and Gabrielle Union have a long history of friendship. Dwyane Wade appeared on the Ellen Show in June 2022 and jokingly asked Brunson about her friendship with his wife, to which the actress replied:

"Gabrielle is super sweet and when she likes somebody and likes something she's very open about it and I think that's one of my favorite things about her you know I can talk on the phone with her for two hours if I need to."

Dwyane Wade will have his statue outside the Kaseya Center

Dwyane Wade was honored with a bronze statue at the Naismith Hall of Fame. DJ Khaled performed after the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Heat on Sunday night.

The Miami Heat will honor the iconic Dwyane Wade by unveiling a bronze statue of the franchise legend outside the Kaseya Center in the fall of 2024, marking a historic moment in the team's history.

The statue, created by renowned sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany, will stand as a lasting tribute to Wade's legacy.

Wade's illustrious 16-season career, with 15 seasons played in Miami, was adorned with remarkable achievements, including three NBA Championships, an NBA Finals MVP, and 13 All-Star selections.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!