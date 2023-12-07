IN PHOTOS: Ciara Wilson flaunts dazzling baby bump at The Color Purple's star-studded premiere

Recently, Ciara Wilson appeared with a decorated baby bump for the premiere of the movie, 'The Color Purple.' She is pregnant with the next child with her husband, Russell Wilson.

Most users on Instagram were blown away by Ciara's style, loving how she chose to style herself and her baby bump. With slicked back hair and statement accessories, Ciara chose a white outfit comprising a shirt, pants and a cape.

The highlight, however, was the stunning gold flakes on her baby bump.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram account (@ciara)

"The Color Purple. Nettie," she captioned the post.

A revamped version of the iconic story, the movie premiere took place on 6 December at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Apart from Ciara, Halle Bailey, Oprah Winfrey, Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks were present at the premiere. It's meant to be a musical, releasing on 25 December 2023.

Ciara will make an appearance as the character 'Nettie' in the film.

Ciara Wilson cannot wait to welcome her fourth baby with Russell Wilson into the world

While at the premiere, Ciara Wilson also chose to speak about her baby. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, also on the carpet, asked Ciara if she was ready for the next baby. She replied:

"I think I'm ready. You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready. The thing is -- to me -- when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'what's that going to be like?'"

As of now, Ciara has three children: Future Zahir (9), Sienna Princess (6) and Win Harrison (3).

Previously, while speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Ciara spoke about Russell Wilson's involvement, referring to the Denver Broncos QB as an 'amazing father.'

"He's an amazing father. Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'.

"There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."