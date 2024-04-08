Naked and Afraid season 17 episode 8: Stunt rider endures Columbian wilderness alone after partner taps out

A new episode of Naked and Afraid was released on Discovery Channel on Sunday, April 7. Titled Unbreakable, episode eight introduced viewers to two new survivalists, Fairland, an equestrian stunt rider, and Keenan, an amateur herpetologist. The strangers joined hands to complete a 21-day survival challenge in Columbia with no clothes and minimal tools.

Though they seemed excited at the beginning of the challenge, hunger and starvation became a massive obstacle to their journey. On Day 5, viewers saw Keenan tapping out of the challenge, leaving Fairland alone. However, the equestrian stunt rider decided not to give up and stand by the claims she made in her introduction interview.

“There is absolutely nothing in this challenge that would make me tap out.”

Though all alone in the Columbian wilderness, Fairland endured heavy rain, nasty insect bites, and hunger. Eventually, she managed to survive the harsh wrath of nature and was extracted on Day 21 after completing the Naked and Afraid challenge.

What motivated Fairland to finish the 21-day Naked and Afraid challenge?

Fairland opened up about surviving a near-fatal fall, which left about 46 bones in her body broken. She was told she’d never be able to walk, but she managed to turn her life around. Her real-life experience was a contributing factor that motivated her to stay and battle the obstacles. Fairland disclosed:

“20 years ago I fell off a 68-foot cliff. I broke 46 bones and the doctor’s prognosis said that I’d never walk again. Not only do I walk, I ride. I have written myself into a 15-year stunt-riding career. There’s nothing that could physically break me on this challenge more than I have already been broken. Tapping out is not an option. Period.”

Keenan gave up on Day 5, but Fairland continued her journey. Viewers saw her starve, manage to live in a flooded campsite due to rainfall, and go on fishing trips to procure food all alone. Fairland also suffered from excessive vomiting after eating a fruit.

In the end, she made it through the Naked and Afraid extraction day. Fairland was escorted out of the jungle in a true equestrian way by riding a horse.

Why did Keenan give up on Naked and Afraid season 17?

At the beginning of the 21-day Naked and Afraid challenge, Keenan introduced himself as an amateur herpetologist. He claimed to have ample knowledge related to herbs, amphibians, and reptiles, including snakes and turtles. Keenan’s life mission is apparently to represent dangerous beings like snakes in a positive light.

“Snakes, reptiles and amphibians, they’re misunderstood. Like there’s a discontent with how the media represents them, which makes you think they’re nasty but I’m just trying to present them in a different light. Showing you how cute and different they can be,” he said.

The challenge was reportedly difficult to endure right from the start. They had a mosquito net, but the tool didn’t stand a chance in the insect-infested Columbian jungle. Keenan and Fairland were constantly bitten by insects. On Day 2, it also began pouring heavily and hunger became a massive problem. On Day 4, they stumbled upon a tortoise in the wilderness, but Keenan refused to kill it.

“This tortoise really jolted me for some reason. Man, I’ve gone for four days not eating but I can’t kill it. I’m just having a lot of doubts about just what I’m going to eat and what I’m okay with eating,” he confessed.

Walking into this Naked and Afraid challenge, Keenan was under the impression that he’d find ample animals to eat, especially snakes and turtles, with his expertise. Keenan thought there wouldn’t arise a situation where he’d be starving on the reality show. However, he eventually gave up, owing to his reluctance to kill animals.

“Like all these things that I go out and find that is food, people eat those. But now I don’t know these are my things, these reptiles. I am almost scared that if I kill something it will haunt me for a while.”

On Day 5, Keenan realized he couldn't survive starvation and pulled out of the challenge.

Naked and Afraid season 17 will air episode 9 on Sunday, April 14, exclusively on Discovery Channel.