Nancy Drew season 4 episode 1 recap: Who are the new villains of Horseshoe Bay? 

The CW's Nancy Drew has premiered its final season and from the looks of it, we are set for an epic conclusion. The show is based on Edward Stratemeyer's popular college-going detective character, Nancy Drew. The character has appeared in over 175 novels, running from 1930 to 2003.

This episode of the show, titled The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse, saw the attack of zombies on Horseshoe Bay. These zombies seem to be the primary villain in the story as of now.

The episode was directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau. It was released on May 31, 2023, on The CW.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 1 recap: Did Ace find out about Temperance's curse?

It looks like things are going to get ultra spooky in Horseshoe Bay because the main villains in the final episode of Nancy Drew are a bunch of zombies who are getting stronger with every passing minute.

While the undead have been given names like walkers, clickers, and so on, over the years, the term "zombie" has become an all-time classic and a staple for showbiz.

We were also introduced to the new police chief of Horseshoe Bay, who certainly looked capable of handling the uncanniness of this spooky town. Nancy and her friends were with him when the zombies were discovered. Initially, they discovered a number of corpses missing from the cemetery, but then these corpses began moving.

This seems to be just the start of our heroes' troubles since we also saw a scene where a disgusting black substance was barfed by the undead. This substance then came alive and crawled and immersed itself into the town's water supply. This means that the town residents are either at risk of death or face a fate much worse - being turned into zombies.

While Nancy and the police officer had a disagreement at the start, it is to be seen how they work together throughout the season.

With that out of the way, we certainly need to address the relationship between Nancy and Ace. From the previous season, we learned that these lovebirds can't be together because of a curse by Temperance. Their union meant Ace's death and Nancy could not risk that. But there could be a glimmer of hope as Nancy wrote Ace's name during the Lovers’ Vigil.

Ace found out and confronted her about the same, which is when Nancy finally revealed about Temperance's curse. She had always wanted to tell him how she loved him but just couldn't. That's why she took the indirect approach instead of the direct one.

Lastly, viewers were introduced to a new character called Tristan. Tristan is a handsome lobsterman. His father is none other than the Glasses. Ryan and Bess almost got killed by the Glasses in the last season.

There are speculations that Tristan and Nancy could be a thing in the future. Since Nancy has struggled so long with her feelings for Ace, she may finally turn them towards Tristan this season. All of these questions will be answered as the final season of Nancy Drew progresses.

Nancy Drew synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Nancy Drew reads:

"Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college."

It further states:

"But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way."

Nancy Drew is developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage and first premiered on October 9, 2019.

