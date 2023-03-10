"Y'all scientists need to know when to stop": Internet in disbelief as Zombie virus revived after 48,500 years

A “zombie virus,” as it is being called, was revived by scientists after being trapped in the Arctic’s permafrost for 48,500 years. Scientists have warned that the virus, which has spent all these years frozen underground, could reawaken with the melting of permafrost due to climate change.

However, the internet has been baffled since the news surfaced, as many mistook the virus for one that could turn humans into zombies. Netizens had varied reactions to the news, with some even starting a meme fest surrounding the newly discovered virus.

One user expressed their exasperation as they wrote that scientists should know when to stop.

An Instagram user reacts to the "zombie virus" news (Image via Instagram/@gogabegoh96)

Temperatures in the Arctic are now noticeably warmer, which is already defrosting the region’s permafrost. The permafrost is a permanently iced-up layer below Earth’s surface.

Researchers are trying to assess how much risk the viruses and bacteria trapped inside this layer might pose for humans. In their assessment process, scientists are carefully reviving some of these organisms. The new “zombie virus” is among these.

Netizens are not ready to enter yet another lockdown as they hear about the "zombie virus"

As soon as the news of the “zombie virus” broke out, some people were confused as they could not figure out if it were a new virus that could cause the extinction of the human race. Many wondered why scientists were dealing with such viruses that could cause disastrous outcomes in the first place.

Jaloch Hənry @Henrich256 So apparently, Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost? So apparently, Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost? 😭😭😭

cass 🧛‍♀️ @CassDrinksSoda scientists are crazy cause what do you mean they're bringing back wooly mammoths and bringing back a zombie virus instead of finding the cure for cancer scientists are crazy cause what do you mean they're bringing back wooly mammoths and bringing back a zombie virus instead of finding the cure for cancer

muto @mutohd @DailyLoud Y'all just be idle & start digging up or creating problems. Y'all went to a Chinese lab & nearly ended humanity in 2020. Now a zombie virus. Give us a break y'all! Find a cure for cancer. @DailyLoud Y'all just be idle & start digging up or creating problems. Y'all went to a Chinese lab & nearly ended humanity in 2020. Now a zombie virus. Give us a break y'all! Find a cure for cancer.

PiE_r @Megohelie1 soon or they already started spreading this Zombie virus and say it came from Siberia 🧊 to blame Russia on it.

Depopulation will happen anyway, it must start from China India Asia etc because they are clones not humans Either they expect billions to die from Covid-19soon or they already started spreading this Zombie virus and say it came from Siberia 🧊 to blame Russiaon it.Depopulation will happen anyway, it must start from ChinaIndiaAsia etc because they are clones not humans Either they expect billions to die from Covid-19 💉 soon or they already started spreading this Zombie virus and say it came from Siberia 🧊 to blame Russia 🇷🇺 on it.Depopulation will happen anyway, it must start from China 🇨🇳 India 🇮🇳 Asia etc because they are clones not humans https://t.co/2hBf9umTa1

Some also said that they were already tired of having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. So the emergence of another virus, carrying a possible threat to the existence of the human race, is too much to take in.

A few said that they were only starting to enjoy some relief from the clasp of COVID-19 and were not ready for another deadly virus to wreak havoc. Some jokingly said that the Zombie virus was not in their 2023 Bingo card.

MechFrog @MechFrog12



Zombie virus for the win. Disclose.tv @disclosetv



disclose.tv/id/16335358413… NEW - Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost "to better understand the risks" it poses for animals and humans. NEW - Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost "to better understand the risks" it poses for animals and humans.disclose.tv/id/16335358413… I have a BINGO on my 2023 bingo card.Zombie virus for the win. twitter.com/disclosetv/sta… I have a BINGO on my 2023 bingo card. Zombie virus for the win. twitter.com/disclosetv/sta…

Veritas @omnis_veritas Anyone have “zombie virus revival” on their 2023 bingo card? Anyone have “zombie virus revival” on their 2023 bingo card? https://t.co/DArETKoOqn

SP @Steveacious @CNN Breaking: Pfizer already in clinical trials for zombie virus vaccine. @CNN Breaking: Pfizer already in clinical trials for zombie virus vaccine.

Ape Lincoln @_Ape_Lincoln_



@PatUnleashed @KeithMalinak @JeffyJFR #PutThatInYourPipe #PatHeads I’d be more worried about the folks shooting up flesh eating animal tranquilizers than a zombie virus. They are among us I’d be more worried about the folks shooting up flesh eating animal tranquilizers than a zombie virus. They are among us @PatUnleashed @KeithMalinak @JeffyJFR #PutThatInYourPipe #PatHeads

Woke Steve Phelps (Parody) @WokeSteveLGB Disclose.tv @disclosetv



disclose.tv/id/16335358413… NEW - Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost "to better understand the risks" it poses for animals and humans. NEW - Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost "to better understand the risks" it poses for animals and humans.disclose.tv/id/16335358413… They didn’t need to defrost a zombie virus from 48,500 years ago. The zombie virus that is circulating now has already infected NASCAR media and the mouth-breathers who worship Dave Moody. twitter.com/disclosetv/sta… They didn’t need to defrost a zombie virus from 48,500 years ago. The zombie virus that is circulating now has already infected NASCAR media and the mouth-breathers who worship Dave Moody. twitter.com/disclosetv/sta…

John Hart @farmgeek 1News @1NewsNZ



1news.co.nz/2023/03/09/sci… Scientists are worried we’re nearing an intersection of both issues, warning melting permafrost could expose the world to viruses it’s never seen and don’t have the immunity to fight off. Scientists are worried we’re nearing an intersection of both issues, warning melting permafrost could expose the world to viruses it’s never seen and don’t have the immunity to fight off. 👉 1news.co.nz/2023/03/09/sci… https://t.co/UV84A9Fs2q Not now zombie virus, we’re all stretched a bit thin right now. twitter.com/1newsnz/status… Not now zombie virus, we’re all stretched a bit thin right now. twitter.com/1newsnz/status…

Tom Andrews @0bj3ctivity The zombie virus in the film turned people into snarling rabid beasts, devoid of humanity.



SARS-COV-2 didn't remove our humanity. The truth was more insidious. It turns out many people in society don't have much humanity or compassion to begin with. We are surrounded by people, The zombie virus in the film turned people into snarling rabid beasts, devoid of humanity.SARS-COV-2 didn't remove our humanity. The truth was more insidious. It turns out many people in society don't have much humanity or compassion to begin with. We are surrounded by people,

huh @mwehehehuejhrvs who tf even made this zombie virus who tf even made this zombie virus

Another group of people who thoroughly went through the news has tried to assure the confused bunch that the virus was only being called a “zombie” virus because it was revived after being frozen for so many years.

eddy ⚢ @ruggyscruggy CNN @CNN Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost cnn.it/3YA4u1D Scientists have revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost cnn.it/3YA4u1D no way yall read this as zombie virus like the walking dead and not zombie virus like a virus that’s been dead being brought to life twitter.com/cnn/status/163… no way yall read this as zombie virus like the walking dead and not zombie virus like a virus that’s been dead being brought to life twitter.com/cnn/status/163…

Josh 💙💛 @drunkonhugs



We're not getting actual zombies IGN @IGN The oldest "zombie virus" scientists have revived from permafrost dates back 48,500 years and is still infectious, although only to amoeba. cnn.it/3Js59hp The oldest "zombie virus" scientists have revived from permafrost dates back 48,500 years and is still infectious, although only to amoeba. cnn.it/3Js59hp https://t.co/v0ADC0Z9Ac "Zombie Virus" is just a term for an inert virus becoming active againWe're not getting actual zombies twitter.com/IGN/status/163… "Zombie Virus" is just a term for an inert virus becoming active againWe're not getting actual zombies twitter.com/IGN/status/163…

What scientists had to say about the "zombie virus"

In a study published in the journal called “Viruses” in February, the authors stated that they reasonably hoped that if an epidemic were to break out because of a revived prehistoric pathogenic bacterium, modern antibiotics that are within everyone’s reach could quickly control it.

Hoodlum @onhoodlum Scientists have revived a “zombie virus” that has been frozen in permafrost nearly 50,000 years Scientists have revived a “zombie virus” that has been frozen in permafrost nearly 50,000 years👀 https://t.co/kNVtL4QCHU

They added that even though bacteria that carry antibiotic-resistance genes have surprisingly appeared to be prevalent in permafrost, an epidemic caused by this bacterium could still be contained.

However, the study warned that if the disease were to be caused in humans, plants, and animals by the revival of an unknown ancient virus, the situation would be much more catastrophic as no specific vaccine or treatment would be immediately available.

Ian Weissman, DO @DrIanWeissman

businessinsider.com/scientists-rev… Some scientists fear that as #climatechange warms the Arctic, thawing permafrost could release ancient #viruses that haven't been in contact with living things for thousands of years. As such, plants, animals, and humans might have no immunity to them. Some scientists fear that as #climatechange warms the Arctic, thawing permafrost could release ancient #viruses that haven't been in contact with living things for thousands of years. As such, plants, animals, and humans might have no immunity to them.businessinsider.com/scientists-rev…

Anthrax outbreaks in reindeer have already been linked to the cause of the thawing of Siberia’s permafrost. Hot summers in Siberia have especially caused ancient anthrax spores from animal burial grounds to resurface.

In the latest study, Jean-Michel Claverie, a French researcher, and his team reported that they had managed to revive and isolate several prehistoric viruses from the permafrost. It also included a giant virus strain called Pithovirus found in a 27,000-year-old simple of permafrost that also contained a lot of mammoth wool.

Most of the virus isolates belonged to the Pandoraviridae family, which was built with double-stranded DNA viruses. These viruses can infect very small and simple unicellular organisms called amoebae.

Vision4theBlind @Michael3147 Scientists have allegedly revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost



The amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious, per "experts". Scientists have allegedly revived a "zombie" virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrostThe amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious, per "experts". https://t.co/T3hUunuyoN

The authors stated in this recent study:

“This study confirms the capacity of large DNA viruses infecting Acanthamoeba to remain infectious after more than 48,500 years spent in deep permafrost.”

To ensure safety, Jean-Michel and his team have been focusing on reviving ancient viruses that target these unicellular organisms rather than humans or animals. Another group of scientists in Russia is currently hunting for paleoviruses directly from the remains of wooly rhinoceros, mammoths, or prehistoric horses, preserved in permafrost.

Jean-Michel and his team wrote:

“Without the need to embark on such a risky project, we believe our results with Acanthamoeba-infecting viruses can be extrapolated to many other DNA viruses capable of infecting humans or animals.”

The researchers warned that the yet-unknown viruses would likely be released as the permafrost melts. They said that once exposed to outdoor conditions such as oxygen, heat, and UV light, it was impossible to estimate how long these viruses could remain infectious and how likely they would be to run into and infect a suitable host in the interim.

They added that the risk was bound to escalate in the context of global warming, due to which permafrost melting will only keep accelerating. In the wake of industrial ventures, more people will populate the Arctic, thus increasing the risk of acting as a host to be infected even more.

Poll : 0 votes