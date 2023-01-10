“I just hid under my desk”: Girl recalls school lockdown after Virginia 6-year-old shot teacher Abby Zwerner 

Days after Abby Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot by a six-year-old inside a first-grade classroom, a student recounted her horrific experience to a news outlet.
As police continue to investigate what caused the student to deliberately shoot Abby Zwerner in the chest, fifth-grader Novah Jones, who was in a nearby classroom, described the harrowing moments that followed the incident.
Jones told CNN that she hid under a desk when the lockdown was announced after the teacher was shot.
“I was scared … it was like my first lockdown and I didn’t know what to do, so I just hid under my desk like everybody was.”
Jones said that she was doing math when an announcer on the intercom declared lockdown, prompting students to scramble and take cover.
Meanwhile, authorities said that Zwerner, who escorted other students to safety despite being seriously wounded, is expected to recover from her injuries
A student at Richneck elementary described the lockdown after Abby Zwerner was shot in a classroom
Fifth-grader Novah Jones at Richneck Elementary School described the moment the school went into lockdown after Abby Zwerner, a teacher at the school in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student.
Jones, who gave an interview to CNN with her mother, said that whenever she tries to sleep, she is consumed with flashbacks of the incident that compelled her classmates to hide under the desk. Jones added that she feels unsafe and is petrified that the shooter will show up at their home and attack her.
Since the six-year-old is a minor, police have not released any details on the child. However, police said the child responsible for the shooting used a legally registered weapon, a 9-mm firearm purchased by his mother.
The young shooter, who carried the weapon in his backpack, pointed the gun at Zwerner, who held up her hand during the shooting, causing the bullet to go through her hand and then her chest.
Authorities release additional details on the circumstances that led to the shooting of Abby Zwerner
Earlier, authorities had said that there was an altercation between the young shooter and Zwerner shortly before she was shot. However, in a recent press conference, officials said that the teacher was shot while standing before the class providing “classroom instructions.”
Officials said that the child was taken into custody and is undergoing evaluation in the hospital. Police said they are seeking a temporary detention order against the minor as they continue to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was set up by Zwerner’s family to cover the expenses as she continues to recover from her injuries.