“I just hid under my desk”: Girl recalls school lockdown after Virginia 6-year-old shot teacher Abby Zwerner 

Days after Abby Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot by a six-year-old inside a first-grade classroom, a student recounted her horrific experience to a news outlet.

As police continue to investigate what caused the student to deliberately shoot Abby Zwerner in the chest, fifth-grader Novah Jones, who was in a nearby classroom, described the harrowing moments that followed the incident.

Jones told CNN that she hid under a desk when the lockdown was announced after the teacher was shot.

“I was scared … it was like my first lockdown and I didn’t know what to do, so I just hid under my desk like everybody was.”

Kenny Akers @KeneAkers 🏾 Prayers to Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot in the chest by a six year old student Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Status is that she still is no longer in critical condition..... Prayers to Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot in the chest by a six year old student Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Status is that she still is no longer in critical condition..... 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LnmhG4DVMz

Jones said that she was doing math when an announcer on the intercom declared lockdown, prompting students to scramble and take cover.

Meanwhile, authorities said that Zwerner, who escorted other students to safety despite being seriously wounded, is expected to recover from her injuries

A student at Richneck elementary described the lockdown after Abby Zwerner was shot in a classroom

Gene Valaitis @genevalaitis Pay as much attention to 25 year old Abby Zwerner as we did to Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped on Monday night. Abby, from Virginia, is a first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She's in critical condition. You read it right. Shot by a 6 year old. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pay as much attention to 25 year old Abby Zwerner as we did to Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped on Monday night. Abby, from Virginia, is a first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She's in critical condition. You read it right. Shot by a 6 year old. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QDwI9NqkGi

Fifth-grader Novah Jones at Richneck Elementary School described the moment the school went into lockdown after Abby Zwerner, a teacher at the school in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student.

Jones, who gave an interview to CNN with her mother, said that whenever she tries to sleep, she is consumed with flashbacks of the incident that compelled her classmates to hide under the desk. Jones added that she feels unsafe and is petrified that the shooter will show up at their home and attack her.

Since the six-year-old is a minor, police have not released any details on the child. However, police said the child responsible for the shooting used a legally registered weapon, a 9-mm firearm purchased by his mother.

The young shooter, who carried the weapon in his backpack, pointed the gun at Zwerner, who held up her hand during the shooting, causing the bullet to go through her hand and then her chest.

Authorities release additional details on the circumstances that led to the shooting of Abby Zwerner

JMU @JMU A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community. A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community. https://t.co/eAGRAKFEew

Earlier, authorities had said that there was an altercation between the young shooter and Zwerner shortly before she was shot. However, in a recent press conference, officials said that the teacher was shot while standing before the class providing “classroom instructions.”

Officials said that the child was taken into custody and is undergoing evaluation in the hospital. Police said they are seeking a temporary detention order against the minor as they continue to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was set up by Zwerner’s family to cover the expenses as she continues to recover from her injuries.

