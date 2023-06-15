Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 recap: Were Ace and Nancy able to lift the curse? 

The CW's Nancy Drew certainly does justice to the books written by Edward Stratemeyer; it has the same amount of mystery and a captivating, complex storyline. The show is currently in its fourth and final season and fans are enjoying every bit of its intriguing drama.

Nancy Drew' latest episode, titled The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil, saw Nancy and Ace trying to lift the lover's curse; however, they failed once again. Season 4 episode 3, which aired on Wednesday, June 14, was directed by Jem Garrard and written by Céline Geiger along with Lauren Glover.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 recap: Did Avery get possessed?

Nancy and Ace were in love but the duo couldn't act upon their feelings because of an evil curse. Time after time, they tried to lift the spell but everything went in vain. When Bess suggested them an ancient Greek method using a Plagonia Doll to lift the curse, they retrieved the doll and stored it in a safe container.

Bess kept conducting tours at the Historical Society to increase donations and Jessie kept seeing Birdie. When the latter was trying to interact with Bess, they got interrupted by her grandmother. Meanwhile, Jessie and Birdie were furious that Bess was supporting Avery's father. They performed a ritual before Avery to prove the supernatural phenomenon his father was dealing with, but that terribly backfired.

A demon escaped from the doll and possessed Avery, upon which, Birdie turned to Nancy for help. Upon researching about the demon, they realized that it can survive within several hosts. Nancy gave Ace a sigil. During the exorcism, Avery disintegrated and Birdie and Jessie disappeared, leaving the exorcism incomplete. Nancy and her friends found a similar doll that had light energy.

They began the ritual to break Nancy and Ace's curse. However, before completion, the curse returned and the flowers everyone held in their hands turned into white moths. Later, Nancy then woke up in a hospital. Carson begged her to stop doing what she was doing because he had lost his wife in the same way and didn't want Nancy to die.

Ace realized that he couldn't keep playing games to endanger Nancy's life and left. He said that he would like to remain friends but Nancy was seen still working on a new strategy.

George asked Nick to have a word with Jessie because she was dealing with a lot of paranormal activity. When Nick requested George some privacy, the latter became furious.

Meanwhile, when Avery's father realized that his son was being drawn by the occult, he withdrew his donation from the Historical Society. The episode ended with Councilwoman Brie testing the waters of the lake when she was shown screaming in pain during her bath. A couple of black veins were also visible on her skin.

Nancy Drew synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Nancy Drew reads as:

"Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college."

It continues further:

"But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way."

Nancy Drew, based on a couple of mystery books by Edward Stratemeyer, is developed by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

