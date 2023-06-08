Nancy Drew season 4 episode 2 recap: Did Nancy get infected?

Based on a series of mystery novels written by American author Edward Stratemeyer, The CW's Nancy Drew has always been a spooky affair. However, the ongoing/final season is way more horrifying than expected. The showrunners have now introduced zombies as the main villain this season, and fans are ecstatic to see how Nancy will combat them.

Episode 2 of Nancy Drew season 4, titled The Maiden's Rage, saw the titular ptotagonist getting infected by the deadly substance that the Zombies from the previous episode regurgitated. Released on June 7, 2023, on The CW, the episode was directed by S. Lily Hui and written by Katie Schwartz and Leilani Terrell.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Nancy Drew reads:

"Young Nancy Drew makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation, but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery."

Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Alvina August, Riley Smith, and Scott Wolf.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 2 recap: Why didn't Nancy reveal anything about the curse to others?

Everyone, including Ace, was aware of Temperance's curse, but Nancy didn't reveal any little detail because she was afraid that Ace would get himself killed. George, who was working for Judge Abbott, noticed that the Judge suddenly had an attack and collapsed, after which it was discovered that even his veins had turned black. Before losing consciousness, Abbott told her to keep a distance from Magpie Lake.

George explained everything to Ace and Nancy, so the unofficial couple took some of the water the judge drank. In doing so, some of it splashed onto Nancy's face. This resulted in Nancy behaving like a spoiled brat. George then revealed a case Abbott handled in 1996, which involved a man named Logan Rodes breaking into his classmate's house.

Nancy was behaving strangely, acting so rude and arrogant that it was easily noticeable by other characters. But when her veins momentarily turned black, the team realized that traveling to Magpie Lake for answers was not a realistic option, so they went to speak to Logan instead. Logan revealed that Magpie Lake was not a lake but a person named Magpie Lake/Maggie. She was the classmate from 1996. Following this, Logan was let go due to a lack of evidence.

When the group spoke to Maggie, she said she might have tripped and hit her head the day the attack happened. Nancy truly believed that Logan had hurt Maggie and noticed that the latter had the same horse statue that was in Judge Abbott's office. Nancy initially thought Logan had stolen a horse statue from Maggie and given it to Abbott to drop the case.

In between all this, Ace and Nancy had an argument, and an agitated Nancy came to attack him with the statue. The group handcuffed her and gave her a sedative to calm down a bit. They then decided to use a mystical/supernatural stomach pump to extract the water out of her. Tristan brought the pump and Nancy puked out the water, but instead of water, what came out was a black gooey substance that the Zombies from the previous episode vomited. Nancy finally became normal again.

Meanwhile, Ace checked Maggie's medical records and realized that there was a conspiracy against the girl. They went to Logan and made her drink the water from Abbott's office. He said that they would never be able to prove what happened in 1996. However, Nancy told this to Maggie, further saying that she was glad to learn the truth. Nancy and Ace then spoke to each other about the curse since they wanted to find a way to lift it because they were crazy about each other.

