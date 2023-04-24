What happened to Trey Azagthoth of Morbid Angel? Reason behind collapse explored as concerning video surfaces

Trey Azagthoth raised concerns among his fans after he collapsed on April 21, 2023, while performing at the Morbid Angel Show in Tampa, Florida. Videos of the moment went viral on social media platforms, where Trey was spotted having trouble standing and performing.

While he was not feeling well at one point, a group of roadies assisted in taking him to the back of the stage. However, Morbid Angel continued to perform, and to avoid any chaos, they told the crows that Azagthoth had suffered some injury and that they would end the show after one more song. They added:

"Without the leader … I apologize. I love all you motherf*ckers. Thank you for coming. Hopefully Trey is all right. We'll see you all again real soon, man. You have a good f*cking night."

Trey Azagthoth's mother reveals the reason behind his collapsing

Trey Azagthoth was dehydrated and had a back injury according to his mother (Image via Gary Wolstenholme/Getty Images)

While Trey Azagthoth's collapse on stage went viral on social media platforms, his mother revealed the reason behind it. According to Metal Injunction, she shared a post on her Facebook page the following day (the post since then could not be found), where she stated that he was dehydrated and suffered a back injury after he slipped on the stairs of the touring bus. Giving further updates, she stated:

"They have decided to go ahead and have a show tonight, and I am just hoping and praying that all goes well."

As per MetalSucks, Trey's mother also disclosed that she had a word with Morbid Angel guitarist Vadim Von, who told her that Trey rested for the entire night and was feeling good after he woke up in the morning. She added:

"I will continue to watch anything I can find about tonight. When he returns home tomorrow, I know he'll need rest, but also needs to get some medical help. Again, thank you so much for your concern. He loved his fans."

Morbid Angel is currently busy with their ongoing tour, titled the United States Tour of Terror, which started on March 15, 2023. However, the tour went through several issues as one of their shows had to be canceled due to a tornado on March 31, and one of their members, Dave Davidson, broke hands during a show in Cincinnati, making him unable to play for the next six to eight months.

Trey Azagthoth is one of the founding members of Morbid Angel

Trey Azagthoth is one of the founders of Morbid Angel alongside Dallas Ward and Mike Browning. Over the years, they have gained recognition for their three hit albums that include Altars of Madness, Blessed Are the Sick, and Covenant.

The band's latest album, Kingdoms Disdained, was released in December 2017 and reached the top of the charts. They have also released two live albums and two compilation albums alongside a few singles.

