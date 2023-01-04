"Spoiled brats": Why are Little People, Big World fans slamming Zach and Tori in episode 10?

Little People, Big World season 24 episode 10, titled You Have Got To Be High, aired on TLC this Tuesday, January 3, at 9 pm ET. Matt, Amy, and Chris were seen getting ready for the grand opening of pumpkin season 2022. Matt was hopeful that the kids might show up later on in the event, but Zach decided not to go to the farm.

Zach moved out of his hometown with his kids and wife Tori after Matt refused to sell him the family farm at a discounted rate. Matt was now planning to give the same property on a short-term rental basis and texted about the same to his kids, who did not respond to the message. In a confessional, Zach felt that Matt's decision was "ridiculous and ironic," since he was now willing to give away the farm to strangers.

Chris, who has now replaced Zach as the private tour giver, asked him if he would come to the farm with his kids for the event. Zach refused straight away, saying that his son Jackson would also not see Mimi in her costume this year. Zach revealed that while giving private tours was a positive experience for him, he was now over it.

Zach's wife Tori encouraged his decision and seemed happy when Amy informed her that pumpkin season had a "light turnout." Little People, Big World fans criticized Zach and Tori for only caring about Matt's property and called them "spoiled brats."

Little People, Big World fans feel Zach is trying to take his kids away from their grandfather

Previously, Zach and Tori had also refused to let Matt and his new girlfriend Caryn meet their youngest son Josiah when he was born.

Little People, Big World fans slammed the couple for bringing in their personal grudges to the family and called them out for trying to keep their kids away from Matt, who is their grandfather.

What else happened on Little People, Big World season 24 episode 10?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"The gates open for pumpkin season, and Matt wonders if the kids will come; Amy and Chris join Zach and family on an RV camping trip; Matt shows Amy and Chris the refurbished farmhouse rental property, and he makes an announcement that stuns Amy."

This week on Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori went kayaking with their two older kids, while Amy and Chris took care of Josiah. At the pumpkin season launch, Matt missed his grandson, Jackson, who used to sit near him and wave at the guests. Amy was also not as excited about the event as previous years, and did not think that the children would come to the pumpkin season.

Chris was seen giving tours to the guests on a wagon and revealed that he was planning to do the work for two hours every day. He also volunteered to spend one more hour giving private tours to the guests later on. Caryn and Matt went on a romantic date, where the latter revealed that he was planning to propose to Caryn after the pumpkin season.

Both of them discussed their future together, and Matt said that he could not tie the knot with Caryn until his house was renovated.

TLC airs new episodes of Little People, Big World every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

