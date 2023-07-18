Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8: Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Episode 8 of The CW's Nancy Drew season 4 will air on the channel on Wednesday, July 19, at 8:00 pm ET. The show is inching closer to its conclusion and the story is getting more intense and dramatic with every episode.

The current season has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who've praised the series' sharp writing, storyline, and characterization, among other things.

It stars Kennedy McMann in the lead role as Drew, along with several others portraying significant supporting roles. The mystery drama series is created by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8 will focus on Nancy and her gang meeting at The Claw

The CW hasn't released the official promo or preview for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8, but based on a short description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode to focus on Nancy, who drops a message to her friends to gather around at The Claw. Elsewhere, things get more tense and dramatic as Ace's father tries to talk to him about Drew. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled The Crooked Bannister below:

''Nancy sends a group text to her friends asking them to meet her at The Claw; Ace's dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy; Carson makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom.''

The previous episode, titled The Reaping of Hollow Oak, focused on Ace and Nancy interrupting Nick's date with Jade. Meanwhile, it also depicted George and Carson guiding Bess as she prepares for her statement.

With six more episodes still left to air, fans can expect the remaining few weeks to be full of drama and plot-twists and Nancy's life as a sleuth continues to get wilder and more complicated. So far, the reviews for the ongoing final season have been fairly positive.

About Nancy Drew's plot and cast in brief

Nancy Drew is an intriguing mystery-crime drama series that explores the life of a the titular character, a young woman who's decided to take a year off from college following her mother's death. Soon, she gets sucked into her town's numerous unpleasant mysteries as she becomes an amateur detective. Check out the synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The description further continues:

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

Kennedy McMann leads the cast as Drew, along with Maddison Jaizani as Bess Turani Marvin, Leah Lewis as Georgia "George" Li-Yun Fan, and Alex Saxon as Ace, among others.

Viewers can watch the much-anticipated episode 8 of Nancy Drew season 4 on The CW on Wednesday, July 19.