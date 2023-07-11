The 7th episode of Nancy Drew season 4 is expected to air on The CW on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show is a mystery drama that depicts the intriguing life of a young girl who turns into an amateur detective as she gets sucked into the investigation of a prominent socialite's mysterious death.

The series' cast is led by the highly talented Kennedy McMann, who plays the lead character of Nancy, alongside several others in pivotal supporting roles. The show is created by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

The ongoing fourth and final season has impressed critics and viewers, thanks to its intriguing storyline, characterization, and stellar performances by the cast.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7 will see Nick's date with Jade getting interrupted

An official promo for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7, titled The Reaping of Hollow Oak, has not yet been released by The CW, but based on a description shared on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the episode to focus on Ace and Nancy who go on to interrupt Nick's interesting date with Jade.

Elsewhere, Bess carries on with the preparation for her statement with some help. The synopsis of the episode is as follows:

''Nancy and Ace each show up at Nick's loft and interrupt his brunch date with Jade; Carson and George help Bess prep for her statement.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Web of Yesterdays, depicted Nancy and her team trying to identify a strange new creature.

Meanwhile, the episode also depicted Bess contacting Carson after she got a cease-and-desist letter. As the series is just a few episodes away from its highly anticipated finale, fans can expect a lot more drama and shocking plot-twists in the next one month as Nancy's life is about to take some interesting turns.

A quick look at Nancy Drew plot and cast

The mystery drama series is a fascinating character study of a young girl who sets out on an adventurous journey as a detective, following the death of a socialite in her town. It focuses on the numerous challenges she faces as she looks to solve various complicated murder mysteries.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

Kennedy McMann stars as Drew and she delivers a riveting and nuanced performance in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, and many others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Nancy Drew season 4 episode 7 on The CW on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

