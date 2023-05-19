Nancy Drew Season 4: Release date, air time, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know so far

Fans and followers of Nancy Drew can rejoice as the CW network has officially announced the release date of the highly anticipated fourth season, along with an almost 30-second teaser trailer. Set to be released on May 31, 2023, the first episode of the fourth and final season will air at 8 p.m. EST.

The show's star, Kennedy McMann, will reprise her role as the titular protagonist and explore Nancy's connection with the supernatural. As we know, Temperance was on the verge of tearing down Horseshoe Bay only for Drew Crew to stop her in time. The 30-second teaser gives us a glimpse of the horror unravelled by the corpses from the cemetery turned by Temperance.

The amateur sleuth is ready to say goodbye to her audience after almost four years of solving puzzles around her town, Horseshoe Bay.

Catch the final season on the CW app on Wednesday, May 31.

Nancy Drew: Expectations and the story so far

The first episode of the upcoming season will commence when the crew embarks on a new investigation. Nancy struggles to find the missing bodies while balancing her longing for Ace.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 on the CW reads:

"Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town’s guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who’s hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess’s mission; and Nancy’s star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other."

It continues:

"Season four of NANCY DREW begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living."

The episodes will put the two through tests of endurance, keeping in mind Temperance's curse and the ire of Ace and Nancy's father. The first episode of this season is titled "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse," and it is expected to shed light on the growing tensions between Nancy, Ace and Ryan Hudson's son.

Nancy Drew: Plot and Cast

So far, Nancy Drew's storyline has focused on the occult occurrences in Tiffany Hudson's murder that paved the path for the horror that season 4 is going to be all about. Even though Nancy got rid of her arch nemesis and evil ancestor, Temperance Hudson, and made her peace with Ryan and Carson, she has to deal with the consequences - the curse and the missing bodies from the cemetery.

It will see the return of the cast - Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Tunji Kasim as Ned ”Nick” Nickerson, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, and Alex Saxon as Ace. Besides, the audience will get to see the newer characters again including Carmen Moore as Hannah Gruen, John Harlan Kim as Agent Park, Geraldine Chiu as Jesse Fan, Ariah Lee as Ted Fan, and Jenaya Ross as Copperhead.

The teaser seems to promise a fourth season that will be filled with spine-chilling investigations. Nancy Drew Season 4 premieres on May 31, 2023.

