Napa Ever After on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama, Napa Ever After, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who inherits her grandmother's beloved winery, following which she takes a sabbatical from work and sets out to renovate the property.

Here's the official description of the film, according to Hallmark Channel:

''After inheriting her estranged grandmother’s winery in Napa Valley, Cassandra, a high- powered attorney, takes a sabbatical from her job to renovate the property that was the source of the fractures within her family.''

The synopsis further reads:

''With the help of handsome local Alec, she learns more about the grandmother she hardly knew and is able to reconcile the past, while finally opening herself up to a love like she’s never known.''

Napa Ever After features Denise Boutté in the lead role, along with many others portraying key supporting characters. The film is directed by Alfons Adetuyi and written by Wendy Eley Jackson and Nina Weinman.

Napa Ever After cast list: Who stars in Hallmark's new romantic drama movie?

1) Denise Boutté as Cassandra

Denise Boutté essays the lead role of Cassandra in Hallmark's Napa Ever After. Cassandra is a young woman who decides to renovate her grandmother's winery that she's inherited. She then meets a charming local and learns more about her late grandmother while also finding love.

Denise looks quite charming in the film's preview and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Her other notable acting credits include Christmas with My Ex, A Rich Christmas, and Never and Again.

2) Colin Lawrence as Alec

Colin Lawrence dons the role of Alec in this Hallmark romantic drama film. Alec is a young man whom Cassandra meets while renovating her grandmother's winery. She learns a lot about her grandmother from him and also ends up falling in love with him.

Lawrence looks brilliant in the movie's preview, portraying his character's inherent charm and lively nature with stunning ease. He also shares great onscreen chemistry with Denise Boutté.

Lawrence has previously starred in Dancing Through the Snow, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, and Virgin River, among other projects.

3) Tiffany Yvonne Cox as Lena

Tiffany Yvonne Cox essays the role of Lena in Napa Ever After. More details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play an important role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Tiffany Yvonne Cox from American Horror Stories, Good Trouble, Rosewood, Jane the Virgin, and many other TV shows.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the movie also features various other actors playing significant supporting characters. These include:

Jeff Gonek as Tino

Shalyn Ferdinand as Elizabeth

Jamall Johnson as Dan

Sarah Peguero as Valerie

Celina Louissaint as Mary

The official preview for Napa Ever After offers a peek into the protagonist Cassandra's life and her relationship with Alec. The film promises to be a thoroughly entertaining and lighthearted romantic drama similar to other acclaimed Hallmark movies like Making Waves and Never Too Late to Celebrate.

You can watch Napa Ever After on Hallmark on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET.