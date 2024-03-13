Nat Innovations tattoo removal update: What happened to Nick Gonzales' business after Shark Tank?

Neo Mag Lite first appeared on Shark Tank on episode 20 of season 4, which aired back in March 2013. Representing the business on Shark Tank were Nick Gonzales and Kevin Mack who pitched their handheld, at-home tattoo removal tool to the sharks. The gadget, which hadn't been patented then, was introduced as a cheap and cost-effective alternative to the expensive process of conventional laser tattoo removal.

Back when Neo Innovations tattoo removal first appeared on Shark Tank, the estimated net worth of the company was $40,000. As of 2024, SEOAves recently reported that the company seems to be out of business. Following their appearance on the ABC show, Neo Innovations could not consolidate their business owing to safety concerns raised by several customers surrounding their product.

Nick and Kevin made their pitch on Shark Tank, looking to trade a 12.5% equity in their business for a $200,000 investment. The Sharks, however, were not impressed, as they had reservations about the safety of the tattoo removal tool.

In the aftermath of their appearance on the ABC show, Nick and Kevin's business has seemingly gone downhill, as their product isn't readily available either on Amazon or at any other retail outlet. The demand for the product has visibly waned and the organization too has fizzled away into anonymity.

What happened to Neo Innovations tattoo removal after Shark Tank?

The genesis of the company that appeared on the ABC show can be traced back to the friendship between the two entrepreneurs. Nick Gonzales and Kevin Mack started the business when Kevin realized there was a big market for tattoo removal since a lot of people came to their shop for tattoo removal than for tattoos.

However, the Sharks decided against investing because they didn't think the Neo Mag Light tattoo removal gadget would be safe.

The business hasn't had a website for a while now, and reviews of the product's effectiveness have reportedly been inconsistent. Users frequently report blistering and scorching, and other customers dispute that the substance affected their ink in some way. Others, meanwhile, extolled the virtues of an unexplainable discovery that, in a matter of weeks, eliminated every tattoo they had.

Given that no at-home tattoo removal solution had received FDA approval back in 2013, the Sharks were smart to exercise caution. Social networking is also a depressing environment for the company, and it seems like the company is nearing its end.

Neo Innovations encountered many difficulties following their Shark Tank participation since the Sharks expressed doubts about the tattoo removal device's efficacy, safety, and potential risks.

Neo Innovations addressed safety and efficacy issues with their technology in response to the concerns expressed in the broadcast. They created a new version they dubbed "Black Magic Tattoo Removal," claiming it was safer and more effective to use at home.

Customers and experts in the tattoo removal field, however, were skeptical of the company, since they were worried about the possible dangers of utilizing such a device without the necessary training and supervision.

Owing to the negative coverage that they received on the ABC show, Neo Innovations created a patented lower-power gadget that plastic surgeon Dr. Debartolo has since then reportedly tested in clinics all over the world.

