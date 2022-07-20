National Hot Dog Day: List of places offering free hot dogs and major discounts revealed 

It’s national hot dog day and all hot dog lovers can utilize this day to score some free or major-discounted hot dogs.

National Hot Dog Day varies from year to year. It annually falls on the third Wednesday of July, which this year is July 20. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill.

July 20, being the day of these classic grillings, has loads of deals going all around the USA. From Dog Haus to Hot Dog on a Stick, to even Love’s Travel Stops, there are amazing deals for hot dogs on this day.

Free hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day: Where to find the best deals?

National Hot Dog Day brings a gazillion deals with it, so people who enjoy hot dogs, whether with ketchup or mustard, can indulge in some freebies and great offers. Here are some chains and restaurants that are offering super discounts on this National Hot Dog Day:

#1. Dog Haus:

In lieu of the day, this gourmet hot dog and burger joint is giving out free Haus Dogs to customers who will join or have already joined their Haus Hookup Rewards Program. However, only one free hot dog will be served per person.

#2. Frisch’s Big Boy:

To celebrate the National hot dog day, Frisch’s Big Boy is offering a super discount on its hot dogs. With each of them being just 5 cents, a customer can purchase any hot dog as per their liking.

#3 Hot Dog on a Stick:

This hot dog restaurant is offering a second free hot dog for all rewards members. The scheme is valid for both online and in-store participating locations.

#4 Nathan’s Famous:

Being one of the most celebrated chains in the US, Nathan’s is giving hot dogs for just 5 sents, which was the original price of the hot dog when the outlet was first set up, back in 1916. The discount is only applicable at participating locations, and one person cannot avail more than 2 hot dogs.

#5 Rastelli’s

Offering a whooping 15% discount on their original round dog, or Wagyu Hot Dogs, customers can use the coupon code DOGDAYS15 to avail this discount.

#6 The Original Hot Dog Factory

Although National Hot Dog day is celebrated on July 20, this restaurant will be giving out free hot dogs on Friday, July 22, 2022.

#7 Philly Pretzel Factory

Customers can avail hot dogs for $1 at this restaurant. However, these are not just your usual traditional hot dogs as this chain sells pretzel dogs. Hot dogs can be availed at all Philly Pretzel Factory Stores and Walmart locations. However, this excludes transportation and entertainment venues.

#8 Applegate

Offering an enormous discount of 70%, hot dogs can be availed here by logging on to their website Applegate.com/dogooddog and redeeming the same at Whole Foods and Walmart locations. Moreover, the restaurant has notched the holiday to the next level level and is offering this whopping discount throughout the week. With this discount, a pack of six hot dogs can be availed for the price of two.

#9 Miller Lite

Despite being a brand of light beer, the brand is partnering with Vienna Beef to give away some free Chicago-style dogs at selected bars and restaurants in Chicago. The offer can be availed from July 20 to August 23, 2023. The locations that will be serving free hotdogs can be checked on the beer brand's website.

Miller Lite is serving free hotdogs at selected outlets. (Image via Miller Lite)

#10 Sheetz

Valid from July 20, to July 22, Sheetz is offering a deal where customers can make a purchase on the Sheetz app and avail two free hot dogs at no extra charges.

While people all over the nation are crazy for hot dogs, other great deals can be availed at Whole Foods, Pilot Fyling J and Crif Dogs.

