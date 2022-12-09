Nav Never Sleep Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Canadian rapper and singer Nav has announced a US tour scheduled for 2023. The artist will be joined by rappers RealestK and SoFaygo. The tour billed as the Never Sleep Tour will kick off on February 14 in Minneapolis and will conclude on April 11 in Toronto. Here, American rapper Bryson Tiller will join Nav. The artists will also make additional stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Raleigh, among other cities.

The tickets for the Never Sleep Tour will be available via Ticketmaster for the general public from December 2 at 10 am PT, with presales currently underway. Moreover, the sale will run through December 11 at 10 pm PT.

NAV 2023 Tour Dates

Nav @beatsbynav Tickets go on sale everywhere Monday @ 10 am. Link in bio for more info HITTING THE ROAD WITH @imsofaygo @iamrealestk for the NEVER SLEEP 2023 TOUR!!! We’ll be wrapping in Toronto for a special show with my brother @brysontiller Tickets go on sale everywhere Monday @ 10 am. Link in bio for more info HITTING THE ROAD WITH @imsofaygo & @iamrealestk for the NEVER SLEEP 2023 TOUR!!! We’ll be wrapping in Toronto for a special show with my brother @brysontiller ‼️ Tickets go on sale everywhere Monday @ 10 am. Link in bio for more info ⏰ https://t.co/fxirqjRsIe

Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *+

Feb 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *+

Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *+

Feb 22 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage *+

Feb 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *+

Feb 25 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Feb 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Mar 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *+

Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *+

Mar 06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *+

Mar 09 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *+

Mar 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

Mar 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mar 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *+

Mar 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *+

Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *+

Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *+

Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *+^

* RealestK

+ SoFaygo

^ Bryson Tiller

More about Nav’s latest album

Earlier this year, Nav released his new album, Demons Protected by Angels, through XO and Republic Records. In July, he released his single titled Never Sleep in collaboration with Lil Baby and Travis Scott. This was followed by the second and third singles of the album, Wrong Decisions and One Time. The album features eight tracks with guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, RealestK, Bryson Tiller, and Babyface Ray.

In an interview on Nelk’s Full Send podcast, Nav revealed that he had also recorded a song with legendary rapper Drake but decided not to include it on the album as he felt that the timeframe was just not good. He also noted that the Falling Back rapper is such a big artist that he did not want the song to take away from anything else on the album.

