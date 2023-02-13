NBA x OREOiD custom cookies: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Oreo and the NBA have teamed up to offer a new collection of specialty cookies designed for fans of all 30 professional basketball teams. The NBA x OREOiD special cookies include each basketball team's logo and colors over a fudge coating. It is topped with celebratory sprinkle decorations, making it look appealing to customers.

NBA x OREOiD custom cookies are priced at $39.95

As an official partner of the NBA, Oreo and its parent company Mondelez International is expanding on the limited-edition NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies. The special treats were available on shelves for a short spell in 2021 and represented six clubs and their unique dynasties in the league.

With the release of the NBA x OREOiD offering, all 30 teams now have their own unique OREO, which customers can get their hands on for the All-Star weekend.

All the NBA x OREOiD custom cookies currently available are:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Harnots

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

Additionally, in preparation for this year's NBA All-Star Game, Oreo is releasing a unique All-Star-themed cookie to commemorate the events that will take place in Salt Lake City on February 19, 2023.

Each Limited-edition NBA x OREOiD bundle of your favorite team contains 12 cookies and has a suggested retail price of $39.95 plus shipping.

Oreo recently collaborated with Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes' latest creation was in collaboration with the nation's favorite cookie. The Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cakes became available to customers on Monday, February 6, 2023. Individuals can get their hands on the all-new product till March 26, 2023, or until supplies run out.

The iconic white bundt cakes are baked with chunks of Oreo Cookies. The brand's signature cream cheese icing is then spread on top of the cakes.

A variety of sizes, including eight or 10-inch Bundt Cakes, tiny Bundtlets, and bite-sized Bundtinis, are available in the new flavor. A box of 12 bite-sized Bundtinis costs $28 and a box of individually wrapped Bundtlets costs $60.50.

The 8-inch and 10-inch Bundt Cakes are priced at $29 and $39, respectively, while one individually packaged Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet costs $5.50.

Oreo has been selling popular cookies for over a century

More than 100 countries sell OREO cookies. Throughout the world, more than 20 billion OREO cookies are sold each year, with over 60 billion of those cookies being marketed in the US. Since the first OREO biscuit was created in 1912, an estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been sold across the globe.

