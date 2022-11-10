Ken Juedes, a 53-year-old father-of-four and pharmacist at Memorial Health Care in Medford, was fatally shot in his western Marathon County home over 16 years ago in August 2006. Forensics revealed that Juedes was shot twice with a 20-gauge shotgun, once in the back and once in the chest.

His wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes claimed that she found him in the morning, stating that she spent the previous night in a camper parked not far from their house. However, she was only recently found guilty in the case and sentenced to life in prison.

Now that everything's been said and done, Dateline on NBC is taking up the case in an attempt to revisit the shooting death of Ken Juedes, a beloved father and son.

This article will further discuss the murder of the Wisconsin pharmacist and the years-long investigation that followed.

What did Ken Juedes' wife Cindy do after discovering his bloody body?

According to reports, Ken Juedes was found shot to death inside his home, which he shared with his second wife Cindy Schultz-Juedes. The wife reportedly made the discovery on the morning of August 30 and rushed over to a neighbor's house, alarming them about the discovery and claiming that her husband "was bloody all over his chest."

Schulz-Juedes alleged that she spent the night of August 29 in a camper outside the couple's house to avoid the disturbance inside. She claimed she went over the next morning to check on Juedes, believing that he was running late for work.

Instead, she discovered her husband lying lifeless. However, she claimed she saw his chest move up and down and thought of administering CPR, but didn't.

She reportedly rushed over to two neighbors to try to phone 911. Schulz-Juedes told authorities she had no idea what had happened and that her husband was covered in blood in his bed.

She claimed that none of the house phones were functioning. A forensic expert later stated that Juedes was shot with a shotgun twice, once in the chest and once in the back.

The day Juedes was murdered, the wife failed to call his mother, Margaret Juedes, who only received the news when two officers showed up at her doorstep that evening to tell her about the fateful incident.

Moreover, Ken Juedes' mother, Margaret, claimed that she often called and left messages with wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes regarding a property they gave the couple, but she never returned her calls. The mother even messaged Cindy, seeking information on her son and the funeral along with the family property.

Wisconsin pharmacist Ken Juedes' wife was found guilty over a decade after his shooting murder

Over the years, authorities acquired multiple pieces of evidence connecting the wife to Judes' murder, most of which were financial. It was revealed that within 20 days after the incident, she listed an 80 acres property, which was in the victim's family for decades, on the market.

She also tried to claim life insurance money - about $1 million - and misled investigators by pinning the murder on others.

Although Cindy Schulz-Juedes was a person-of-interest in her husband's murder from the beginning, it wasn't until 2019 that she was charged and arrested. She then stood trial after pleading not guilty. A jury, after deliberating for about five hours, found her guilty. In June 2022, she was sentenced to serve life in prison.

As previously mentioned, NBC Dateline airs on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

