NBC Dateline: Where is Sherri Rasmussen's husband John Ruetten now? 

John Ruetten, Sherri Rasmussen's husband, had little idea of what was coming his way in 1986.

On February 24, 1986, Ruetten was hoping to see his beloved wife, who had called in sick at work and stayed at home that day, upon returning home from his office. he was. To his utter shock, he found the dead body of his wife on the living room floor instead. The brutal murder is talked about even to this day.

Although the evidence at the crime scene indicated that it was a burglary gone wrong, everyone who was closely involved with the couple knew that something was completely off. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence, only to be repoened by a team of cold case detectives more than two decades later after they recovered new leads in connection to the victim. LAPD detective Stephanie Lazarus, John's ex-girlfriend, and on-and-off s*xual partner, became the ultimate suspect.

NBC's Dateline will explore the brutal murder story of Rasmussen, and how Lazarus was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 27 years to life in prison on Saturday, May 28.

What happened to Sherri Rasmussen?

UCLA grad John Ruetten and Sherri Rasmussen, the 27-year-old director of Adventist Medical Center, initiated their romance in 1984, and eventually got married in 1985. Sherri was brutally murdered in her own house soon after, the following year.

As it happens, John's ex-girlfriend and a prominent member of the LAPD Stephanie Lazarus grew envious of their newfound love. Initially, she threatened and harassed Sherri both at the house and at her workplace. The hostility culminated in Lazarus murdering Sherri.

Arthur @ArthurTV



Today, we look at the full story of an LAPD detective that murdered her love rival in cold-blood and got away with it, until, 23 years later, she was unknowingly brought in for interrogation...



Watch now The Brutal Interrogation Of Stephanie LazarusToday, we look at the full story of an LAPD detective that murdered her love rival in cold-blood and got away with it, until, 23 years later, she was unknowingly brought in for interrogation...Watch now youtu.be/h5k9hVfoaTE The Brutal Interrogation Of Stephanie LazarusToday, we look at the full story of an LAPD detective that murdered her love rival in cold-blood and got away with it, until, 23 years later, she was unknowingly brought in for interrogation...Watch now youtu.be/h5k9hVfoaTE https://t.co/qjiozmveEw

In 2009, 23 years after the murder, it was finally proven that Lazarus had murdered Sherri all those years ago in rage. Stephanie had grown to become a higher-level detective in the time period when Sherri's murder case was cold and closed. However, once her name popped up in the case files in 2009, she was interrogated since the authorities had more than enough evidence to bring her in. While testifying in court, Reutten also disclosed his on-and-off s*xual relationship with the LAPD detective, further proving the grounds for jealousy.

Stephanie was found guilty of first-degree murder in the Sherri Rasmussen murder case in 2012.

Where is Sherri Rasmussen's husband John Ruetten now?

My Favorite Murder @MyFavMurder Key images from this week’s episode (#250):



1. Sherri Rasmussen

2. Sherri Rasmussen and John Ruetten

3. Stephanie Lazarus

via Murderpedia Key images from this week’s episode (#250):1. Sherri Rasmussen2. Sherri Rasmussen and John Ruetten3. Stephanie Lazarusvia Murderpedia https://t.co/PX0jMnY2Fs

Stephanie was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced for 27 years to life at the California Institution for Women in Corona. Reports state that even while John Ruetten never suspected Stephanie to be his wife's murderer, he was in touch with her after the murder.

Sherri's death got John to resign from work and leave Los Angeles. However, once he returned, he crossed paths with Stephanie, only to end up in bed with her again.

During the trial, photos of John and Sherri's wedding were shown for John to identify. Stephanie did not seem to be looking up throughout this time. While testifying at the trial, John broke down in tears as he spoke about Sherri and his connection with Stephanie.

In addition to this, he was also troubled by the fact that someone he knew was responsible for Sherri's death. He sent his sincere condolences to the Rasmussen family.

Reportedly, John Ruetten remarried after the tragic and untimely loss of his first wife.

Catch more about the cold-case murder mystery that was finally solved 23 years later on NBC's Dateline this Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee