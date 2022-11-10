NBC Dateline: Who was convicted in Ken Juedes' murder case?

Friday's upcoming episode of NBC Dateline will delve into Kenneth/Ken Juedes' 2006 shooting murder case. The case remained unsolved for over a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested.

Earlier this year, she was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and obstruction. Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The investigation, which started about 16 years ago, went through the possibilities of multiple potential suspects, before focusing on the victim's wife as the primary and sole person-of-interest.

She suggested multiple theories, claiming that Juedes' former colleagues, including a Hollywood actor, may have been behind the killing. But mounting evidence against her proved it otherwise.

The upcoming all-new two-hour Dateline episode is scheduled to air on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Ken Juedes' second wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, was found guilty after years of investigation

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, a 67-year-old Wisconsin widow, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury found her guilty of fatally shooting her pharmacist husband, Ken Juedes, with a shotgun inside their rural Marathon County home in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, over a decade ago.

In October 2021, she was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and obstructing an officer.

On August 30, 2006, about twenty minutes after eight in the morning, Juedes, 58, was found murdered. Reports state that he was shot twice, once in the back and once in the chest with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Schulz-Juedes alleged that the night her husband was shot, she slept in a camper outside their house, only to discover him dead the next morning. She immediately ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Investigators first believed Juedes was killed over a financial conflict with a third party, stating that he was murdered by the proprietor of the Monster Hall racetrack in order to conceal financial fraud.

Actor Butch Patrick (real name Patrick Alan Lilley), who starred in The Munsters, was identified as one of the suspects among at least four other men. But investigators' eyes soon turned to the victim's wife.

Incriminating evidence was discovered against Ken Juedes' wife, Cindy

It was ultimately revealed that the wife possessed a similar weapon, which was given to her as a present by her husband. However, she claimed it was stolen when questioned about its whereabouts in 2019.

It was alleged that she murdered Ken Juedes to collect an estimated amount of $1 million from life insurance policies. She even cashed out $285,000 from selling his State Farm policy.

After the murder, authorities found that Schulz-Juedes was named the only beneficiary of Juedes' estate, which comprised of 80 acres of land in the town of Norrie. The estate was reportedly on the market within 20 days after the shooting incident.

She has maintained her innocence throughout the years, with her defense coming up with alternative narratives about who killed her husband, a father-of-four.

During her sentencing in court, Cindy reportedly said:

"As an innocent person, I know the pain and heartache my husband’s death has caused my family, my husband’s family, and myself. He was my companion, my friend, my soul mate, my love, my future, my life."

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison in June 2022, without the possibility of parole, and will likely serve the rest of her life behind bars.

Ken Juedes' case is set to air on NBC Dateline this Friday, November 11.

