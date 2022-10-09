Susan Walsh disappearance: 5 key details about the unsolved case

The all-new season of Paramount's Never Seen Again is ready to dive into one of the most intriguing missing person cases in recent history. The subject of the show will be journalist Susan Walsh, who is said to have several odd associations and lots of mystery surrounding her sudden disappearance in July 1996. Two decades later, questions still surround the mystery of Susan Walsh's case.

Susan Walsh was an acclaimed freelance journalist owing to her brilliant piece on a strip joint ring that allegedly exploited young female immigrants and had links to the Russian mob. She too was an exotic dancer who had been in the industry for a long time. The many mysteries surrounding her sudden disappearance include alleged links to an underground vampire subculture, allegations of addiction, threats from the mob, and a secret stalker.

Tiffany Berry @30somethingquee paranormalzonetv Susan Walsh has been missing for several years under mysterious circumstances. paranormalzonetv Susan Walsh has been missing for several years under mysterious circumstances.

Read on for five chilling details about Susan Walsh's disappearance.

Susan Walsh's involvement in a Vampire subculture, her addictions, and more

1) No one saw Susan leave her house on the day of her disappearance

CRIMEWATCHERS @Kimster_CW There are many possibilities as to why Susan Walsh went missing in 1996. Would the torn out page of her calendar... fb.me/2T3FLaVzR There are many possibilities as to why Susan Walsh went missing in 1996. Would the torn out page of her calendar... fb.me/2T3FLaVzR

Susan Walsh told her estranged husband that she was going out to use the payphone on July 17, 1996. She was expected to be back in about half an hour. However, Susan was never seen again.

Though she was separated from her husband, their apartments were connected and they raised their 11-year-old son together. Her husband claimed to have not seen her leave the house. No one saw her using the payphone either. Moreover, a page from her diary was missing that could have had crucial information about her schedule on that particular day.

2) Susan Walsh felt threatened by the Russian mob after publishing an article about them

Susan thoroughly researched the strip club scene using her own contacts and wrote an article about the Russian mob allegedly exploiting immigrant females for s*x work. She believed that the mob was after her for writing this story. Though there have been no links found between the mob and Susan's disappearance, it remains a popular theory to date.

3) Walsh was deeply submerged in the Vampire subculture in New York

Right after her brilliant article on the exploitation of s*x labor, Walsh was assigned to the Vampire subculture in New York, where members allegedly stole blood from blood banks and participated in several rituals. It was later discovered that the members of this subculture reportedly drank human blood.

While investigating the scene, Walsh allegedly submerged herself in the culture to the point that The Village Voice refused to publish her article due to a lack of objectivity. She also allegedly dated a man who claimed to be a vampire.

4) Susan Walsh got back to drinking months before her disappearance

One of the key things that happened only a short time before Susan's disappearance was her relapse into drinking. Susan was allegedly sober for several years. It was only after she started getting paranoid about the mob that she began drinking again.

This led authorities to theorize that Susan had run away, abandoning her life.

5) Walsh's friend Melissa Hines claimed to see her a month after her disappearance

Walsh's friend, Melissa Hines, claimed to have seen her getting into a car with an unidentified man about a month after her disappearance. Hines called out to her but she did not acknowledge her. This ultimately led to no real discoveries.

The upcoming episode of Never Seen Again will chronicle this case in detail when it airs on October 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes