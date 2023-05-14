NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 21 release date, time, plot, and more

Season 2 Episode 21 of NCIS: Hawai'i will air on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The show has been praised for its sophisticated storylines and highly intense drama as it showcases the exploits of Vanessa Lachey, portrayed by Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the NCIS: Hawaiʻi Field Office. Following its high ratings, the show was recently renewed for a third season.

The current season will end on May 22, 2023.

Alongside Jane Tennant, the show stars Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie "Kate" Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will see some shocking revelations about Tennant's past

Season 2 Episode 21 of NCIS: Hawai'i is titled Past Due. It is directed by Jimmy Whitmore and written by Christopher Silber & Yalun Tu.

Here is its official promo released by CBS:

The official synopsis of Past Due reads:

"The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant's past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party."

From the above clip and synopsis, we learn that Tennant is in huge trouble. We see the discovery of a body that is attended by her but she suddenly gets confronted by two armed cops.

It looks like something shocking happened in her past which is related to the death of the former MI6. Time is running out and she has to hurry before authorities come crashing on her. This episode is also the second last episode of the season.

What happened in NCIS: Hawai'i episode Season 2 Episode 21?

The previous episode of NCIS: Hawai'i was titled Nightwatch Two. It was directed by Tim Andrew and written by Amy Rutberg.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"When Lucy receives a strange call on night watch from a man admitting to murder, the NCIS team sets out to find him."

The episode saw the NCIS team's quest to find the man who called Lucy and confessed to a murder. This episode was released on May 8, 2023.

NCIS: Hawai'i synopsis and other details

Created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack, the show is a spinoff of the popular NCIS series and the fourth installment of the NCIS franchise. It premiered on September 20, 2021. The runtime of every episode is between 44 to 45 minutes.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"The first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way."

It further states:

"Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself."

The show is produced by Randy Sutter, Joshua Rexon, and Yalun Tu with Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack serving as executive producers. Its music has been composed by Tree Adams.

