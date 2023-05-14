NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 20 on CBS: Release date, plot, and more details explored

Season 14 Episode 20 of NCIS: Los Angeles will air on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET and 11:00 pm PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode will be part one of the show's two-episode finale. The show first aired in 2009 and after over a decade of being on the air, CBS has finally decided to pull the plug on it.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks. Also in the cast are Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi, Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree and Gerald McRaney as Adm. Hollace Kilbride.

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will see the team investigating stolen military weapons

Season 14 Episode 20 of NCIS: Los Angeles is titled New Beginnings. It is directed by John Peter Kousakis and written by Kyle Harimoto & R. Scott Gemmill.

Here is the episode's official promo released by CBS:

The official synopsis of New Beginnings reads:

"When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent; Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding; Rountree's sister interviews for medical school."

As seen from the above clip and synopsis, the NCIS team will be tasked by the bureau to solve the mystery of some lethal stolen military-grade weapons. The mastermind behind this robbery is an ATF agent and the team has to hurry up and locate him.

This agent is extremely dangerous and the team has to be very careful while dealing with him.

What happened in the previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

The previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles was titled The Reckoning. It was both directed and written by Frank Military.

The official synopsis of The Reckoning read:

"When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA; Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past."

The episode saw the NCIS team investigating the killing of four individuals, which included a skilled CIA officer.

The reason behind these murders was related to DRONA, a notorious project designed to train potential candidates for high-caliber government jobs. This project was run by the evil Pembrook, who had a special connection with Callen.

The episode was released on May 7, 2023.

What is NCIS: Los Angeles about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J star in this second show in the 'NCIS' franchise, focusing on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles. Highly trained agents use the most-advanced technologies available and go under cover to apprehend criminals deemed a threat to national security."

It continues:

"Special Agent G. Callum can transform himself into whoever he needs to be to infiltrate criminal factions. His partner, former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, is a surveillance specialist who uses state-of-the-art equipment to monitor field agents and feed them information."

Executive producers of the show include Shane Brennan, Kyle Harimoto, Frank Military, John Peter Kousakis, and R. Scott Gemmill.

