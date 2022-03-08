NCIS season 19, episode 14: Release date, promo, and more

After a series of delays, NCIS is back with episodes airing every week. After a great episode with The Helpers" last week, the show will return with a brand new episode on March 7, 2022.

The upcoming episode is titled "First Steps" and will deal with a highly dangerous mission, where the team has to protect a civilian while navigating through unknown dangers.

The previous episode of NCIS was the best one in a long time, perhaps the best one of this season. Fans will be expecting more from the upcoming episodes after the CBS drama raised the bar for itself in "Helpers."

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of NCIS.

Check out the promo for NCIS season 19, episode 14

NCIS @NCIS_CBS We all start somewhere. For this #NCIS probie? — it's TONIGHT. Tune in at 9/8c! We all start somewhere. For this #NCIS probie? — it's TONIGHT. Tune in at 9/8c! https://t.co/UUf4IDi5V0

The promo for the upcoming episode of the show certainly looks interesting as the team navigates through the death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon. The investigation looks dangerous, and it looks like this episode will have a lot to look forward to.

The synopsis, released by CBS for the upcoming episode, reads:

"As the team investigate the cause of death of a reservist Navy SEAL surgeon, they're forced to bring along Vance's daughter to help in a highly dangerous mission."

From the synopsis, it is clear that the mission is an extremely dangerous one. Alongside this, the team will have the added burden of protecting an innocent child.

Vance's daughter may play a key part in the build-up of the episode, in a good or bad way. The team will also perhaps have to choose between the safety of the child and the case.

NCIS @NCIS_CBS There's a new probie in town. Will Kayla have what it takes to survive her first week on the job? Find out Monday on #NCIS There's a new probie in town. Will Kayla have what it takes to survive her first week on the job? Find out Monday on #NCIS. https://t.co/xNvbbyMH8V

There can be a ton of drama from this premise as it is often difficult when a civilian, especially someone like Vance's daughter, is involved in such a complicated case.

No information about guest stars or special appearances has been released by CBS.

When is NCIS releasing its new episode?

NCIS @NCIS_CBS This next case has the ENTIRE team on their toes. Don't miss #NCIS Monday. This next case has the ENTIRE team on their toes. Don't miss #NCIS Monday. https://t.co/RgJzEWdBKM

The latest episode will premiere on the CBS channel on March 7, 2022. It airs at 8:30 ET / 7:30 CT. It is also available for streaming on the streaming platform CBS. You can also catch up with all the previous episodes of the show on the channel's streaming platform.

