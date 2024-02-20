NCT Dream 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour: Dates, cities, tickets, & all we know know so far

NCT Dream 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour is scheduled to be held from May 2, 2024, to August 11, 2024, in venues across Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and the Phillippines. Further tour legs in the US, Latin America, and Europe are also expected to be announced soon.

NCT Dream announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Manilla, and Bangkok, among others, via a post on their official X(formerly known as Twitter) page on February 19, 2024.

Tickets and further details for the NCT Dream world tour will be announced separately in the near future. Interested patrons are advised to keep checking the group's official socials and website for further updates on the tickets.

NCT Dream 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour dates and cities

NCT Dream's upcoming The Dream Show 3 tour is the latest in The Dream series of concert tours and live albums by the band and their second world tour overall after Dream Show 2.

The current list of dates and cities for the NCT Dream 2024 ‘The Dream Show 3’ world tour is given below:

May 2, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

May 3, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

May 4, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea

May 11, 2024 – Osaka, Japan

May 12, 2024 – Osaka, Japan

May 18, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia

May 25, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan

May 26, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan

June 2, 2024 – Nagoya, Japan

June 15, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China

June 16, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China

June 22, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand

June 23, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand

June 29, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore

June 30, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore

August 10, 2024 – Manila, Philippines

August 11, 2024 – Manila, Philippines

The US and Latin America tour legs to be announced later are expected to run from August to September 2024, which in turn will be followed by the Europe leg in October and November 2024.

NCT Dream released their latest studio album, ISTJ, on July 17, 2023. The multi-platinum certified album, whose title refers to one of the 16 Myers Briggs Type Indicators for personality, peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart as well as at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album also won several major awards, including the Album Bonsang award at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards as well as Digital Album of the Year and Artist of the Year – Album awards at the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone Australia on August 9, 2023, band members Jeno and Mark stated:

"Jeno: We wanted to show our group’s musical growth and express MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) in a more fun way through the title track"

Mark continued:

"Mark:We were aiming to bring up the MBTI concept to all of our fans and listeners. The MBTI trend in Korea was massive and it felt like it would be exciting to have that trend stretch out towards the world too. ISTJ talks about the differences in personalities yet being exceptionally drawn to love regardless of opposing MBTIs."

NCT Dream is also known for its second studio album, Glitch Mode, which was later reissued as Beatbox on May 20, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart on both issues.